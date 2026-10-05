The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for MPS IIIA-Sanfilippo A Syndrome

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With MPS IIIA-Sanfilippo A Syndrome

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with MPS IIIA-Sanfilippo A syndrome. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, deductibles, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

MPS IIIA, or Sanfilippo A syndrome, is a rare genetic disease impacting young children where the body does not have or lacks the enzymes needed to break down glycosaminoglycans. Children begin showing symptoms typically around age two, including developmental delays, hyperactivity, and an enlarged liver and spleen. Treatment is critical to managing symptoms and improving quality of life.1

"This is an exciting and hopeful time for families affected by Sanfilippo syndrome type A, following the first-ever FDA approval of a treatment for the condition. Our families already carry extraordinary medical and emotional burdens as they seek the best care for their children," said Kasside Reynolds, MS, Community Outreach and Education Coordinator at the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to The Assistance Fund for establishing this program, which will help eligible families manage treatment-related costs not that may not be fully covered by insurance."

"For families impacted by MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome type A), the challenges of care each day can be overwhelming. Along with meeting their child's complex medical needs, many families also face the financial strain of ongoing care," said Leslie Urdaneta, MSW, LCSW, Director of Family Support at the National MPS Society. "The Assistance Fund will be a helpful resource for families who need support funding both treatment and ancillary costs. We are grateful to TAF for helping ensure that treatment costs do not stand between our families and the care their children need."

"Treatment for children living with MPS IIIA provides hope of a better tomorrow," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Because of the commitment of our donors, our MPS IIIA-Sanfilippo A Syndrome Financial Assistance Program removes the worry of wondering how they'll afford the critical treatment their child needs."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 426-2113 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 110 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Mark Meier

Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications

mark.meier@tafcares.org

1 University of Florida Health, "Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III," https://ufhealth.org/conditions-and-treatments/mucopolysaccharidosis-type-iii, accessed September 2026.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for%c2%a0mps-iiia-sanfilippo-a-1232007