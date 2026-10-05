Acurx Pharmaceuticals Takes Its Antibiotics Story Global Through a 12-Month Series with New to The Street

Monthly long-form interviews will air on Bloomberg Television across four regions and on New to The Street TV's YouTube channel, which has more than 5.3 million subscribers (over 6.5 million together with its NewsOut channel). The program also includes TV commercials and accredited investor events.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) has signed a 12-month media series with New to The Street. The series will bring the Company's work on a new class of antibiotics to investors in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Each month, Acurx leadership will appear in a long-form interview broadcast on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming in all four regions. Each interview will also be distributed on New to The Street TV, one of the largest YouTube channels dedicated to public companies. Television commercials and accredited investor events round out the program and give Acurx management direct access to qualified investors.

Why It Matters

Antibiotic resistance is one of the defining public health challenges of the decade. The WHO, CDC and FDA have each identified the bacteria Acurx targets as priority pathogens. The Company's lead candidate, ibezapolstat (IBZ), is being developed for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI).

The series launches as Acurx gains clinical and regulatory momentum:

First patient enrolled in the IBZ-PATHFINDER Phase 2 trial in multiply-recurrent CDI.

in the IBZ-PATHFINDER Phase 2 trial in multiply-recurrent CDI. FDA guidance received on a Phase 3 program that could support a New Drug Application based on a single Phase 3 trial, covering both treatment of CDI and reduction of recurrence.

The Program

Component Detail Long-form interviews Monthly executive interviews over 12 months Bloomberg Television Sponsored programming in the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia YouTube New to The Street TV (5.3M+ subscribers); over 6.5M combined with NewsOut TV commercials Brand campaign for investor and business audiences Accredited events Direct engagement with qualified investors

Leadership Perspective

"Some of the most compelling stories in the public markets come from companies solving problems the world can't afford to ignore," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder & CEO of New to The Street. "Acurx is one of them. For the next 12 months, investors on four continents will hear directly from the team developing a new class of antibiotics, every month and on every screen they use."

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its pipeline targets Gram-positive bacteria including C. difficile, MRSA, VRE, DRSP and B. anthracis. Learn more at www.acurxpharma.com.

About New to The Street

For 18 years, New to The Street has produced business television and digital media focused on public companies, emerging growth businesses and executive storytelling. Through sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia, a YouTube channel with more than 5.3 million subscribers (over 6.5 million combined with its NewsOut channel), social media and outdoor advertising, New to The Street creates sustained visibility for the companies it features.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the timing, content and distribution of programming and about Acurx's clinical and regulatory plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update them except as required by law. New to The Street programming featuring Acurx is paid sponsored content.

Media Contact

New to The Street

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/acurx-pharmaceuticals-takes-its-antibiotics-story-global-through-a-12-month-se-1232836