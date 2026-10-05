Pickering, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Search Engine People (SEP) is celebrating 25 years in business, marking a quarter-century of helping Canadian businesses navigate the rapidly changing world of search and digital marketing. The company recently marked the milestone with employees, clients, partners and members of the local community. Read the full 25th anniversary announcement.





Search Engine People employees and team members celebrate the company's 25th anniversary in Pickering, Ontario.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12546/317451_ae5e139b74beea4d_001full.jpg

Founded in 2001, SEP emerged during the early days of search engine optimization, when platforms such as AltaVista and Yahoo dominated online search and Google was still in its early stages. What began as a small operation in a wood-panelled basement grew into a leading Canadian search and digital marketing agency, serving thousands of businesses over the past 25 years.

The anniversary celebration brought together employees, clients, partners and members of the local community. Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe joined the celebration to recognize the company's milestone and longstanding connection to Durham Region.





Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe joins Search Engine People employees and leadership in celebrating the company's 25th anniversary in Pickering, Ontario.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12546/317451_ae5e139b74beea4d_002full.jpg

SEP has remained closely involved with major developments in search technology, helping businesses adapt as search engines have evolved and become increasingly important to how consumers find products and services. From the early days of Google to today's increasingly complex search landscape, SEP has helped clients improve their visibility and reach audiences online.

Today, the industry is undergoing another major transformation as artificial intelligence changes how people search for and discover information. SEP is helping clients adapt to this shift by developing strategies designed to increase visibility across AI-powered search and discovery platforms, including ChatGPT. The company is also expanding its work in AI SEO and AI advertising as businesses look for new ways to reach customers through emerging technologies.

"Search has changed dramatically over the past 25 years, but our purpose has remained the same: helping businesses get found and turn that visibility into real results," said Wisam Abdulaziz, President of Search Engine People. "We were there as Google transformed search, and we're excited to be at the forefront of the next transformation as AI changes how people discover businesses and information."

SEP's roots also remain firmly in Durham Region. The company began in Ajax before moving to Pickering, choosing to build and grow locally rather than relocate to downtown Toronto.

"Over the years, we were often told that a digital agency needed to be downtown Toronto to grow and attract great people. We chose to stay," said Abdulaziz. "Twenty-five years later, I think we've proven that Durham and the east end are great places to build a business, attract talented people, grow and thrive."

As SEP enters its next 25 years, the company remains focused on helping businesses navigate the next generation of search, advertising and AI while continuing to build on its roots in Durham Region.

About Search Engine People

Search Engine People is a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, AI SEO, paid media and performance marketing. The company helps businesses improve visibility and growth through data-driven search strategies and advanced analytics.

Connect with Search Engine People:

Facebook: facebook.com/SearchEnginePeople

X (Twitter): x.com/senginepeople

Instagram: instagram.com/searchenginepeople

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/search-engine-people

YouTube: youtube.com/@search_engine_people

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317451