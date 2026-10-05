Shaped by fabrication shop owners generating eight figures in annual revenue, SlabOS connects 150+ capabilities-from the first quote to the final install-and has published a public Knowledge Library documenting the complete countertop fabrication workflow.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - SlabOS, a countertop fabrication and shop-management platform, has published the SlabOS Knowledge Library, a public resource documenting the more than 150 capabilities that connect the quote-to-install workflow in countertop and stone fabrication businesses. The library includes 43 capability guides, 39 feature deep dives, four detailed reports and a connected fabrication workflow map covering drawing, nesting, inventory, customer communication, installation and accounting.





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SlabOS combines estimating, CAD drawing, automatic slab nesting, 3D-CAD and SketchUp-style controls, inventory RFID and warehouse mapping, customer communication, production scheduling, mobile crews, billing and operational job costing in one platform. The company's documented quote-to-install workflow follows the information that links these functions: the customer, drawing, quote, slab, approval, crew visit and invoice.

The platform is developed with direct input from fabrication businesses through a shop-led development approach, in which shop owners and their teams contribute to how features are designed and refined. SlabOS is also a sponsor of the Stone Fabricators Alliance (SFA).

In estimating, SlabOS allows an estimator to begin with a countertop drawing, apply the shop's pricing and develop the material plan from the same geometry. Edges, seams and cutouts form part of the job definition. Supported DXF imports provide an additional route into the drawing workflow, while blueprint takeoff converts plan-set information into editable countertop geometry for estimator review.

The platform's automatic slab nesting connects countertop geometry with selected slabs and layout controls. Fabricators can account for vein direction, spacing and allowances, adjust placements and preserve locked arrangements, combining automatic placement with operator control to produce the final layout.

Drawings can also move into a countertop-native 3D workflow that automatically assembles countertop surfaces, miters, backsplashes and waterfall elements. SlabOS's automatic 3D assembly and furnishing feature allows users to select a counter and preview fitted cabinets, sinks and cooktops, along with a range in a compatible appliance opening and an optional hood. Slab imagery links the presentation to the selected material, and supported 3D and augmented-reality views show how the countertop will appear in the customer's space.

After a quote is sent, SlabOS records quote opens and viewing time and notifies salespeople when a customer engages with it. The customer portal brings the proposal, countertop visualization, drawing approvals, job updates and payment access into one branded interface.

Through an integration with JustCall, salespeople can place calls inside SlabOS using a dialer with a live transcript panel. With JustCall IQ enabled, completed calls provide transcripts and AI summaries that are stored with the customer's record and the quote history. SlabOS's call intelligence links those conversations to the related work, so the next team member handling the project can review what was discussed and requested.

Staff can connect existing Gmail or Outlook accounts and send quotes, purchase orders, invoices and customer correspondence from their own addresses. Incoming messages are automatically associated with the relevant leads, quotes, jobs, invoices, purchase orders and suppliers. The SlabOS email engine adds semantic search for locating conversations by meaning, as well as a request audit that compares customer email requests against the current quote and identifies items that are complete, missing or unclear before the next revision is issued.

The platform's inventory workflow connects purchasing and receiving with material identity, warehouse location, reservations, job allocation, consumption and remnant reuse. Slab records can include dimensions, imagery, finish, condition, cost and location, and barcode, QR and configured RFID workflows support identification as material moves through the shop. Remnants remain linked to their material history so that warehouse and estimating teams can assess available stock for future work.

For shops using connected imaging and inventory systems, the SlabBridge Windows service brings supported Slabsmith and Horus workflows into SlabOS, including Slabsmith data and imagery ingestion, configured two-way operations and Horus scanner imagery.

Drawing revisions, fixture details, template approvals and change orders are recorded against each job, and page-by-page signoff ties customer approval to the specific drawings under review. Scheduling organizes upcoming work, while mobile crews return field information, photos and recorded time to the job record through the Crew app for iOS and Android.

Billing and payment collection are handled through a two-way QuickBooks Online integration. Teams can manage job invoices and accept customer payments inside SlabOS through QuickBooks Payments, with invoice and payment information synchronized between the two systems.

SlabOS's actual-versus-quoted job-costing workflow brings material, labor, equipment, vehicle and overhead inputs into operational review. It distinguishes recorded inputs from estimates or suggested values, allowing owners to see the basis of the costs under review and compare a job's actual performance with its original quote.

The platform's published pricing is structured around unlimited users rather than per-seat fees, allowing sales, office, warehouse, shop and field staff to work within the same system.

SlabOS also works with fabrication businesses on custom feature requests during onboarding and as their operations change, incorporating shop requirements into the platform's ongoing development.

SlabOS provides one connected platform for the people, material, customer relationships and decisions behind every finished countertop job.

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