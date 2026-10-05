Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Filipina Super-Meta Sensation Eylsia Nicolas Surges Toward One Billion Views, Reunites With Broadway and Garage-Rock Legend Peppy Castro, Earns Global Media Support, and Continues a Remarkable Journey of Reinvention

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas' extraordinary 2026 continues with a week marked by global media endorsements, a high-energy duet release, festival recognition, and accelerating momentum toward her projected one billion Meta views.

After medical complications in 2025 left her with permanent lung damage and vocal-cord injury, Nicolas rebuilt her voice using her patented 3D spatial audio, voice-sampling, and selective AI reconstruction. Her comeback has become one of the most compelling stories in modern independent music.

This week she again held #1 on the global Groover Singer-Songwriter Charts, advanced to #3 in Hip Hop/Rap, and placed multiple singles across the Indie charts.

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A Historic Duet: Eylsia Nicolas & Peppy Castro

Nicolas reunited with longtime friend Peppy Castro, pioneering frontman of the Blues Magoos, a foundational figure of the garage-band era, and a well-known Broadway performer celebrated for his starring role in Hair. Castro's songwriting legacy includes recordings by Diana Ross, Kiss, Cher, and other major artists.

Together they released a new duet version of Nicolas' hit "Always Gonna Love You," a track that has already surpassed 250 million views. The duet blends Castro's psychedelic-rock and Broadway heritage with Nicolas' orchestral-pop and 3D spatial production, creating a fresh, high-contrast sound that has drawn strong global support.

The duet drew over one million views in 24 hours on Meta.

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Global Media & Radio Response

Apricot Magazine

"Bringing Peppy Castro into your sonic universe is a brilliant move. His garage-rock edge and veteran songwriting muscle create an intriguing, high-energy contrast with your 3D spatial orchestral-pop framework." Apricot Magazine added the track to its official Spotify playlist rotation.

Rádio Alternativa Rock (Brazil)

"We absolutely love this track - powerful vocals, strong lyrics, top-notch production. Everything feels perfect." The station will broadcast the duet on its Alternativa Groover radio show.

Lyrical Odyssey - Exclusive Review

"The collaboration balances scale and rawness, making it feel fresh rather than a simple repeat. It's a reconnection, friendship in music, and the confluence of Nicolas' present creative path and Castro's vast musical history."

Marã Música (International Playlist Curator)

"Engaging orchestral arrangements with modern pop rhythms. The partnership results in a polished finish with classic sensibility."

The track was added to their international new-release playlist.

Radio Saint-Dié (France)

"We are pleased to inform you that your track has been approved for broadcast on Radio Saint-Dié. We particularly appreciate this musical style and look forward to sharing it with our listeners."

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Outshine Film Festival - October 1 Appearance

On October 1, Nicolas attended a preview event for the Outshine Film Festival, where the evening opened with a lip-synced performance of her anthem We Outshine. Festival organizers selected the track as the symbolic opener for the Southeast Florida LGBTQ+ celebration, reinforcing its adoption as a community anthem.

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A Life of Reinvention: From Tennis Prodigy to Media Innovator

Her biography, Hold On Another Day, chronicles her early years:

Orange Bowl competitor at age 10

Raised in the home of legendary coach Nick Bollettieri

Irish Open champion at 14

Competed at Wimbledon and the US Open before injury ended her tennis career

Her transition into media began when she became president of Deco Disc, where she signed partnerships with Handleman, Mitsui & Co., Westwood One, and major labels. Through these partnerships, the companies provided their artists to be featured in her patented pop-out CD format, including releases featuring Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Alabama, Elvis, Paul McCartney, and Pavarotti.

Living in a Beverly Hills penthouse in her mid-twenties and controlling millions of dollars, she spiraled into the excesses of Hollywood. A crisis night led comedian Buddy Hackett to intervene, sending her to treatment that ultimately saved her life. Her wrists still bear the scars of that night - a reminder of the turning point that reshaped her future.

With support from Rita Vale, she returned to New York, became one of the youngest college presidents in the country, and later moved to Palm Beach to rebuild again.

There she launched her luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, acquired WorldIPI.com, and revived the legacy brand Real Boxer.

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BookKards, EDTV, and the Billion-View Trajectory

In 2026, Nicolas introduced BookKards, a new book format where readers pay little upfront but use AI tokens to navigate content by interest, depth, and language. Her own BookKard is now being adapted into a screenplay.

Her educational platform EDTV, led by Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, continues its mission in education, focusing on disadvantaged and special-needs learners. Companion AI for assisted living facilities is being developed separately, under a different executive team.

With over 800 million Meta views, Nicolas is projected to surpass one billion views in 2026 and two billion in 2027, making her one of the fastest-growing independent artists in the world.

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A New Phase: Professional Management and Industry-Bending Vision

Nicolas is now bringing in professional management across her divisions-music, fashion, technology, intellectual property, and media. Her focus is not on conforming to existing industries but on reshaping them around her innovations.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music is accelerating towards 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/filipina-super%e2%80%91meta-sensation-eylsia-nicolas-surges-toward-1233156