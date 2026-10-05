Sagemcom, a leading global provider of broadband solutions and software platforms, and the prpl Foundation today announced Sagemcom's Strategy Partnership sponsorship of the Global prpl Summit 2026, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing open-source broadband innovation, fostering industry collaboration, and supporting the continued growth of the prpl ecosystem.

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Sagemcom Reinforces Commitment to Open Broadband Innovation as Strategic Partner of the Global prpl Summit 2026

As one of the industry's leading contributors to the prpl community, Sagemcom has played a significant role in accelerating the development and deployment of carrier-grade open broadband software. Through its continued investment in prplOS, prplMesh, prplWare, certification activities, and community collaboration, Sagemcom is helping operators benefit from greater flexibility, interoperability, and innovation in the connected home with products that are secure by design.

At the Global prpl Summit 2026, Sagemcom will showcase live demonstrations highlighting prpl technologies running on commercial broadband platforms, including Wi-Fi 8 innovations, containerized applications enabled through the prpl Life Cycle Manager (LCM), and advanced mesh networking capabilities. The demonstrations will provide attendees with a practical view of how the prpl ecosystem can accelerate service innovation while maintaining carrier-grade performance and reliability.

"Sagemcom strongly believes that the future of broadband depends on openness, collaboration, and industry-wide innovation," said Boris Nabedryk, Executive vice President and Managing Director of Sagemcom Broadband Solutions. "Our Strategy Partnership of the Global prpl Summit reflects our long-term commitment to the prpl vision and our dedication to helping operators deploy open, interoperable, and future-ready broadband solutions."

"The Global prpl Summit 2026 underscores the remarkable leadership, vision, and growing momentum of the prpl Foundation as we unite the industry around open-source carrier-grade standards," said Dr. Len Dauphinee, President of the prpl Foundation. "With Sagemcom bringing significant value and collaboration to our ecosystem alongside our dedicated community, we continue to reinforce our unwavering commitment to open, interoperable broadband solutions worldwide."

Sagemcom's involvement in prpl extends well beyond sponsorship. The company maintains a dedicated prpl development organization, actively contributes software enhancements, memory consumption optimization and new features to the community, participates in multiple working groups, and collaborates closely with silicon vendors, service providers, and ecosystem partners to advance adoption of open broadband technologies. Sagemcom also offers a rich array of AI-based applications that can quickly and easily be deployed with prpl.

Recent milestones include multiple prpl Foundation Top Contributor Awards, election to the prpl Foundation Board of Directors, leadership in prpl certification initiatives, and the development of industry reference platforms designed to accelerate deployment of prpl-based solutions across the broadband industry.

About Sagemcom

All over the world, thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by its teams, Sagemcom provides, to the greatest number of people, access to broadband Internet, entertainment, and managed energy supply. As a "mission-driven company" since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfil the environmental and societal commitments known and shared by all its teams, partners and stakeholders. A technology leader in its markets, Sagemcom is 30% owned by its employees, has achieved over €2.4 billion turnover in 2025, and is profitable since it was founded.

www.sagemcom.com

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards, focusing on carrier-grade software for broadband customer premise equipment as specified by operator members. The prpl Foundation brings together service providers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, chip vendors and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop open APIs and open industry standards. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

To learn more about the Global prpl Summit 2026, view the full agenda, have an overview of the demos or register to attend, visit https://prplfoundation.org/prpl-summit/

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Contacts:

prplsummit@prplFoundation.org