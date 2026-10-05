Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Investment Management Limited ("Manulife Investments", "Manulife", or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's three new ETFs and one new ETF series:

Manulife All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: MEQP)

Manulife All-Fixed Income ETF Portfolio (TSX: MBND)

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - USD (TSX: IDUV.U)

Manulife Corporate Bond Fund ETF Series (TSX: CORB)





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As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth and Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Their strength comes from the diversity of their global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Their global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. Manulife provides investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of their approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how Manulife builds long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth and Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions.

For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

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