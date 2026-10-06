The Nordic-rooted, pan-European technology and hybrid security consultancy formed during 2025 now operates under a unified brand and sets the strategic direction to meet rising demand for trusted technology delivery in an age of AI, geopolitical change and a more complex threat landscape. Darize aims to become a leading European partner for business-critical technology transformations, taking growing accountability for outcomes.

From today, 7N and Globeteam operate under a single name, Darize, and the Group sets out its strategic ambitions. In Germany, Contractor Consulting adopts the Darize identity from mid-November 2026.

The Group was formed during 2025 through the merger of 7N and Globeteam in September and the acquisition of Germany-based Contractor Consulting in November. It has more than 2,500 engaged consultants across 24 countries, supported by a network of over 8,000 vetted experts, and serves clients in financial services, life science, public sector, defence, energy, logistics, manufacturing and technology. Proforma revenue for 2025 was DKK 2,314 million.

Building a leading European position in business-critical technology transformations

Darize's ambition is to establish a leading European position in business-critical technology transformations. Fulfilling it means shifting the business towards projects where Darize to a larger extent carries the delivery responsibility, continuing deepening its expertise in AI and hybrid security and building scale in the markets where its clients operate. The Group expects continued revenue growth and accelerated earnings as that shift takes effect. The strategy rests on four priorities.

In Denmark, Darize will strengthen its position across capabilities, primarily through organic growth.

Outside Denmark, Darize will grow solutions and hybrid security in Poland, Norway and Germany, organically and through acquisitions.

Across all markets, Darize is expanding its AI offering from AI-accelerated engineering towards AI-led business transformations.

Vaern will be scaled as Darize's dedicated hybrid security brand, serving organisations that need to manage resilience across digital, operational, organisational and physical domains.

Sebastian Podlesny, Darize CEO, says in a comment:

"We have brought three companies together as Darize with the ambition to become a leading European partner for organisations whose business and technology transformations have to succeed. That ambition requires deep expertise in AI and hybrid security, and it is why we are investing across Darize Solutions, Experts and Vaern. A substantially larger share of our revenue will come from work where we carry the delivery responsibility, and we will build that position in Denmark and Poland as well as in Norway and Germany, organically and through acquisitions."

Where expertise meets delivery responsibility

AI is changing what clients request. Knowledge is becoming a commodity, routine production is automated, and instead clients value judgment, expertise and accountability.

For Darize, the answer is expert-led delivery. Work is shaped and carried out by experienced consultants who take ownership for outcomes, whether the task is setting direction, delivering a solution or strengthening a client's own team. Darize has a strong track record as a trusted partner on complex, business-critical projects, including some of the most demanding digital transformation programmes in the Nordics and Poland. The Group's clients engage across three capabilities:

Darize Solutions , taking delivery responsibility for transformation programmes from advisory through implementation to ongoing services.

, taking delivery responsibility for transformation programmes from advisory through implementation to ongoing services. Darize Experts , providing handpicked experts individually or as teams where the client keeps project ownership, partly or in full.

, providing handpicked experts individually or as teams where the client keeps project ownership, partly or in full. Vaern, the Group's hybrid security unit, established to meet demand that has moved well beyond cybersecurity, and staffed by consultants from intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, infrastructure and strategic advisory. This ensures a holistic and long-term view on risk assessments.

Bringing the Group's activities together under one brand is a natural next step in the ambition to support client transformations across Europe. For clients and consultants, day-to-day collaboration is unchanged, and all agreements continue on unchanged terms.

About Darize

Darize is a Nordic-rooted, pan-European technology and hybrid security consultancy, formed through the combination of 7N, Globeteam and Contractor Consulting. The Group provides clients with access to advisory and solution services, and top-tier experts across the full lifecycle of digital and security projects. With more than 2,500 engaged consultants across 24 countries and deep expertise in AI, cloud, data and hybrid security, the Group is positioned as a trusted partner for organisations navigating complex technology and security challenges. Darize is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is majority-owned by Polaris. For more information, please visit www.darize.com.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact

CEO, Sebastian Podlesny, +48 696 00 60 90, sebastian.podlesny@darize.com