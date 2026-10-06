Guyana Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Nevada Legal Name Change to Global Trade Finance Inc. and Outlines Strategic Growth Roadmap Under New Leadership

Company accelerates repositioning toward Asia-U.S. cross-border trade facilitation and corporate advisory, establishing institutional governance while evaluating high-growth trade finance and FinTech opportunities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Guyana Gold Corp. (OTCID:GYGC) (the "Company") today announced a major corporate milestone in its strategic transition: the formal completion and filing of its corporate name change to "Global Trade Finance Inc." under the laws of the State of Nevada, alongside the advancement of its business repositioning under incoming leadership.

David Edwin Evans assumed the executive offices of President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, Treasurer, and Chairman of the Board in connection with the change of control completed on June 3, 2026. Mr. Evans also serves as the Company's sole director. Comprehensive disclosures regarding the management succession and change-in-control transaction have been formally recorded with OTC Markets.

Completion of Nevada Corporate Name Change

As a primary pillar of its corporate transformation, the Company has officially filed Articles of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State, legally renaming the corporation Global Trade Finance Inc. This corporate milestone definitively reflects management's forward trajectory and concludes historical associations with legacy mining assets.

The Company's common stock will continue trading on the OTC Markets under the existing ticker symbol "GYGC" while customary market-level corporate action processing is administered by FINRA and OTC Markets data systems. The Company has submitted appropriate notifications, and OTC Markets has recorded Supplemental Information recognizing the legal corporate transition. Current trading status and market-facing profiles should be verified through official market databases as filings progress.

Strategic Repositioning in Cross-Border Trade & Corporate Advisory

Capitalizing on executive relationships across dynamic international trade corridors - specifically bridging high-growth Asian commercial networks with Western capital markets - the Company is aggressively developing a multi-tiered Business-to-Business (B2B) corporate advisory and commercial enablement practice.

As outlined in recent OTC filings, the Company's initial operating focus comprises:

Cross-Border Market-Entry Advisory: Providing strategic consulting, regulatory compliance structuring, and market development support for enterprises expanding across Asia-Pacific and North American jurisdictions.

Supply Chain & Enterprise Consulting: Advising mid-market enterprises on operational structuring, commercial opportunity assessments, and international distributor alignments.

Strategic Partnerships & Transaction Support: Identifying and evaluating qualified commercial alliances, corporate reorganizations, and cross-border commercial initiatives.

Clear Operational Boundaries & Regulatory Discipline

To ensure complete institutional transparency, management explicitly clarifies that the adoption of the name Global Trade Finance Inc. does not indicate that the Company currently conducts licensed banking, deposit-taking, foreign exchange brokerage, or retail financial-services operations. The Company maintains strict asset separation: it has not consolidated, nor does it attribute to Guyana Gold Corp. (d/b/a Global Trade Finance Inc.), any third-party licenses, proprietary software platforms, or operating subsidiaries unless formal, definitive agreements are executed, audited, and publicly disclosed in accordance with U.S. securities laws.

Executive Commentary

"We are entering a pivotal era of corporate growth at a time when cross-border trade between emerging Asian markets and the global economy requires greater efficiency and institutional trust," stated David Edwin Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our legal name change to Global Trade Finance Inc. signals our clear corporate identity. Our immediate mandate is to execute step-by-step - building a disciplined, revenue-generating commercial advisory business today, while methodically evaluating high-value opportunities across structured trade finance and financial technology for tomorrow. We are committed to achieving this with absolute fidelity to corporate governance, transparency, and shareholder value."

Future Outlook and Investor Communications

As the Company solidifies its operating base, management will actively evaluate strategic opportunities in international trade finance mechanisms, digital trade documentation, and scalable enterprise FinTech solutions. Any prospective expansion into technology-enabled finance will be subject to thorough commercial feasibility, requisite board approvals, third-party due diligence, and full compliance with applicable regulatory frameworks.

The Company will continue to provide transparent updates to shareholders and the market as operational milestones are reached and as FINRA and OTC market identifier updates advance.

ABOUT GLOBAL TRADE FINANCE INC. (OTCID:GYGC)

Currently trading under the symbol GYGC and legally incorporated in Nevada as Global Trade Finance Inc. (formerly Guyana Gold Corp.), the Company is an emerging public corporate platform dedicated to cross-border enterprise development, B2B corporate advisory, and international commercial enablement. Led by CEO David Edwin Evans, the Company bridges established commercial relationships across Asia-Pacific with institutional public market structures in the United States, with a strategic view toward developing next-generation solutions in international trade finance and corporate services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the completion of market-level corporate actions by FINRA or OTC Markets, the development and execution of our B2B corporate advisory practice, our evaluation of strategic commercial opportunities, and future exploration of trade finance or financial technology initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include, among others: the risk that corporate actions are delayed or not approved by regulatory bodies; general economic and cross-border trade conditions; market demand for corporate advisory services; our ability to identify and negotiate strategic transactions; regulatory changes affecting international trade and finance; and the availability of capital on acceptable terms. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT:

Issuer: Guyana Gold Corp. (legally renamed Global Trade Finance Inc. in Nevada) (OTCID:GYGC)

Corporate Inquiries: gygcadmin@gmail.com

Official Website: https://globaltrade.finance

OTC Markets Profile: otcmarkets.com/stock/GYGC/overview

SOURCE: Guyana Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guyana-gold-corp.-otc-gygc-announces-completion-of-nevada-legal-name-change-to-gl-1233452