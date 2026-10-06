New global findings highlight the role of peristomal skin health in improving outcomes and confidence for people living with an ostomy

Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, today released Rethinking leakage in ostomy care, new international research highlighting a significant gap in how peristomal skin health is understood and managed in ostomy care. The findings indicate that skin health plays a critical role in preventing leakage, and supporting confidence in daily life, yet remains widely under-recognised in routine care.

For many people, leakage is not only a clinical or product issue; it can shape whether they feel able to travel, exercise, socialise or take part fully in everyday life. More than half of respondents said they avoid such activities due to worry about their ostomy.

The results of the survey, which included more than 1,800 people living with an ostomy and over 400 healthcare professionals, point to a significant opportunity to improve outcomes through greater focus on peristomal skin health, the specific area of skin that surrounds a stoma, and more consistent, evidence-based approaches to routine care.

Bruno Pinheiro, President, Ostomy Care, said: "For too long, leakage has been seen as an unavoidable part of life with an ostomy. This research challenges that view. It shows that less visible leakage and skin damage are closely connected, and that by focusing earlier on skin health, we have an opportunity to help people feel more secure, more confident and more in control of their daily lives."

The research builds on Convatec's flagship research published in 2025, Perspectives on living with chronic conditions, which revealed that social stigma, rather than the physical condition itself, is the single biggest barrier for 1 in 3 people living with chronic illnesses, with approximately 13.5 million people worldwide living with a stoma1

Leakage is more common and less visible than many realise

More than half of people living with an ostomy reported experiencing leakage in the past year. However, when asked specifically about under-baseplate leakage, where waste is not always visible, nearly two thirds said they experienced it within the past month. The difference suggests that people don't always recognise or describe under-baseplate leakage as a "leak".

This gap highlights a disconnect between patient experience and how leakage is understood in practice, which means some of the most common issues in ostomy care may be under-reported and under-addressed. These "silent leaks" can undermine adhesion and contribute to skin irritation over time.

Skin health is central to breaking the leakage cycle

The findings highlight a recurring cycle in ostomy care: leakage exposes skin to moisture, damaged skin weakens adhesion, and poor adhesion increases the risk of further leakage.

Nearly four in ten respondents reported peristomal skin problems in the past 12 months, most commonly redness, soreness, or itching. While many people attribute these symptoms to adhesive sensitivity, healthcare professionals more often identified moisture exposure and an imperfect seal as key contributors.

This cycle demonstrates that addressing leakage in isolation is not enough. Improving outcomes requires a more holistic approach that prioritises protecting skin health as the foundation for reliable system performance, comfort and confidence.

Confidence is the real-world outcome that matters

Confidence influences how people manage their condition, engage in daily activities and maintain independence. Therefore, it should not be considered a secondary outcome in ostomy care, but one of the clearest measures of whether care is delivering meaningful, real-world outcomes.

Convatec is committed to helping advance this shift by supporting clearer, more consistent and evidence-based approaches to peristomal skin health. Through initiatives such as Convatec's me+ personalised support programme, Convatec is helping clinicians and people living with an ostomy better identify, prevent and address avoidable skin complications and ultimately help them feel more secure and confident in everyday life.

The full report, Rethinking leakage in ostomy care, is available at: https://www.convatec.com/ostomy-care/campaigns/ostomy-report/.

References

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Ostomy (2026). Available online at: https://hdsunflower.com/row/insights/post/ostomy (Accessed September 2026).

About the survey

This report is based on a 2026 online survey of 1,841 people living with an ostomy and 431 healthcare professionals across ten countries.

About Convatec

Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With over 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2025 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

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Contacts:

Media: mediarelations@convatec.com

Investor Relations: IR@convatec.com