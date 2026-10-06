Amaroq Ltd.: Production update and FTSE 250 Index inclusion

Reykjavík, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amaroq Ltd

("Amaroq" or the "Company")

Production update and FTSE 250 Index inclusion

Gold production of ~21 koz for 9M 2026 and ~12 koz for Q3 2026 - achieving Q4 2026 production target one quarter early

And

Entry in the FTSE 250 Index

6 October 2026 - Amaroq Ltd. (LSE, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland's mineral potential, is pleased to announce that gold production from its Nalunaq gold mine in southern Greenland for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026, ("Q3 2026") was ~12 koz and gold production for the nine month period was ~21 koz. The Company reiterates FY2026 gold production guidance of 25 to 35 koz.

The Company is pleased to note the announcement from FTSE Russell regarding the inclusion of Amaroq Ltd in the FTSE 250 Index, as of market open on 8 October 2026.

Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq, commented:

"We are pleased to have delivered another strong quarter at Nalunaq, demonstrating the progress we have made since production began, the growing consistency of our operations and the impact of enhanced recoveries, as a result of the commissioning of the flotation recovery circuit earlier in the summer. Achieving our goal of 12 koz of gold production, originally guided for Q4 2026, a quarter earlier, is a testament to the work and effort our teams have put in place and the quality of the resource base at Nalunaq.

"We remain confident in delivering on our full-year production guidance range and look forward to building on this momentum through the remainder of the year. I am also very pleased to note the inclusion of Amaroq in the FTSE 250 Index; this clearly validates our strategy of moving our listing from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and will open us up to inclusion in further index tracking funds and the commensurate impact on liquidity of indexation."

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Harkell

Rebecca Waterworth

Charlie Ramos

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq's focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq's significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarrmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland's developing mining sector, and Imeq ApS, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE and Nasdaq Iceland under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.