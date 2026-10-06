Trifork Group AG: Trifork Group strengthens Executive Management with Group COO role

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 5 October 2026

Press release

Trifork Group strengthens Executive Management with Group COO role

The Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG ("Trifork") has today appointed Charmaine Carmichael, Group Chief Operating Officer, as a member of the Executive Management with immediate effect.

The Executive Management now consists of CEO and Founder Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and COO Charmaine Carmichael.

Charmaine Carmichael joined Trifork in July 2025 as CEO of Trifork's UK business, where she has led the business through its next phase of development. At Group level, she has also played a central role in shaping Trifork's strategic direction towards a product-first approach. As Group COO, she will work closely with the CEO and CFO to translate the Group's strategy into action across the business, drive stronger execution and position Trifork for its next stage of growth.

"Trifork has an exceptional depth of innovation and domain expertise, from digital health and fintech to public sector, aviation and energy, built on strong capabilities in AI, cloud operations and digital twins. We have a significant opportunity to turn more of that expertise into recurring revenue from mission-critical products and managed services. My focus will be on bringing the organization together around that opportunity, giving our people the structure, support and incentives to succeed, and bringing the 'one Trifork' approach to life across the Group. I look forward to setting out more of our strategy at the Capital Markets Day on 11 December," says Charmaine Carmichael.



Picture of Charmaine Carmichael: Link

Contact

Investors: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



Media: Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO, mki@trifork.com, +45 31 53 65 79

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.



Learn more at trifork.com



This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.