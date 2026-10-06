Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
TR

WKN: A3CRT5 | ISIN: CH1111227810 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
06.10.26 | 11:38
13,700 Euro
+1,11 % +0,150
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIFORK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,15014,25011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 07:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trifork Group AG: Trifork Group strengthens Executive Management with Group COO role

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 5 October 2026

Press release

Trifork Group strengthens Executive Management with Group COO role

The Board of Directors of Trifork Group AG ("Trifork") has today appointed Charmaine Carmichael, Group Chief Operating Officer, as a member of the Executive Management with immediate effect.

The Executive Management now consists of CEO and Founder Jørn Larsen, CFO Kristian Wulf-Andersen and COO Charmaine Carmichael.

Charmaine Carmichael joined Trifork in July 2025 as CEO of Trifork's UK business, where she has led the business through its next phase of development. At Group level, she has also played a central role in shaping Trifork's strategic direction towards a product-first approach. As Group COO, she will work closely with the CEO and CFO to translate the Group's strategy into action across the business, drive stronger execution and position Trifork for its next stage of growth.

"Trifork has an exceptional depth of innovation and domain expertise, from digital health and fintech to public sector, aviation and energy, built on strong capabilities in AI, cloud operations and digital twins. We have a significant opportunity to turn more of that expertise into recurring revenue from mission-critical products and managed services. My focus will be on bringing the organization together around that opportunity, giving our people the structure, support and incentives to succeed, and bringing the 'one Trifork' approach to life across the Group. I look forward to setting out more of our strategy at the Capital Markets Day on 11 December," says Charmaine Carmichael.

Picture of Charmaine Carmichael: Link

Contact
Investors: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Media: Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO, mki@trifork.com, +45 31 53 65 79

About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com


This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.