Gabriel Holding A/S: Gabriel Holding A/S upwardly adjusts its expectations for the financial year 2025/26 for the continuing operations.

As a result of a stronger than expected revenue performance in the continuing operations, Gabriel Holding A/S upgrades its expectations for both revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the full financial year 2025/26.

In the fourth quarter of the financial year, revenue growth in the range of 13% was achieved, exceeding management's expectations for the quarter. The revenue development during the quarter was driven by growth across all parts of the continuing operations.

Based on the preliminary and unaudited financial results, management now expects the following for the financial year just ended, relating to the continuing operations:

Revenue in the range of DKK 537-539 million (previously announced guidance: DKK 528-532 million).

Operating profit (EBIT) in the range of DKK 50-52 million (previous announced guidance: DKK 44-46 million).

In August 2024, Gabriel announced its intention to seek a sale of the FurnMaster business units. These activities have therefore been classified as discontinued operations. On 16 July 2026, an agreement was reached to sell the Group's European furniture manufacturing activities to Leggett & Platt. The transaction was completed on 14 August 2026. The total impact of the divestment will be determined and reported in connection with the publication of the 2025/26 Annual Report.

The Group's Mexican subsidiary was not part of the transaction and remains held for sale.

The discontinued operations generated a total result after tax of DKK -39.6 million during the first nine months of the financial year. Reference is therefore made to the quarterly announcement published on 26 August 2026. The final and audited figures, including profit contributions after tax from discontinued operations, for the full financial year 2025/26 will be published as planned in the annual report on 25 November 2026.

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.