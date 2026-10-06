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WKN: A2PL4H | ISIN: SE0012729366 | Ticker-Symbol: 5TOA
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 09:34
13,440 Euro
+1,82 % +0,240
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TROAX GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,56013,96011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 09:00 Uhr
63 Leser
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Troax Group AB: Troax Group strengthens Executive Management Team

Troax Group continues to develop its position as a leading industrial safety partner for customers worldwide. To support that journey, the Group is strengthening its Executive Management Team with new appointments in sourcing and sustainability, IT, and finance.


Bringing sourcing and sustainability closer together

Maria Pettersson joins the Executive Management Team as VP Sourcing & Sustainability, a newly created role that brings two closely connected areas under one roof. From her previous role as Global Sourcing Director, she brings both deep operational knowledge and a genuine commitment to sustainability. As sustainability becomes increasingly important to customers, regulators and supply chains, bringing sourcing and sustainability together is a natural and logical step.

Building a stronger digital foundation

Linus Karlesand joins as VP IT and member of the Executive Management Team. He comes from Sinch, where he served as Director of Corporate Architecture, bringing solid experience in IT leadership and digital transformation. As Troax Group continues to grow and integrate acquisitions, a strong digital and data foundation is critical to enabling scalable operations, strengthening decision-making, connecting the organisation globally, and creating new opportunities through automation, analytics and AI.

Strengthening financial leadership

Robert Burning joins the Executive Management Team as CFO, in line with previous announcement. He brings a strong financial background and broad international experience, most recently as CFO at SSC Space and previously in senior finance roles within the Elekta Group.

"Maria Pettersson, Linus Karlesand and Robert Burning strengthen capabilities that are critical to where we are taking Troax Group. I'm genuinely pleased to welcome them and look forward to what we will build together," says Martin Nyström, President & CEO of Troax Group.


For more information, please contact:

Martin Nyström, President and CEO
Tel: + 46 (0) 370-828 31
martin.nystrom@troax.com


About Troax Group

Troax Group is the global market leader in industrial safety. The Group offers the sector's most comprehensive product and service portfolio, continuously evolving through sustainable, next-generation innovation. By making industrial safety the foundation of our customers' performance, Troax Group has delivered profitable growth for seven decades. The Group operates in around 40 countries and has approximately 1,600 employees. Our head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately EUR 262 million. The Troax share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about us on www.troax.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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