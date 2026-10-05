NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Announces the Creation of an Advisory Board for Its Subsidiary VoltaXplore and Appoints Galvion Founder and Executive Chairman Jonathan Blanshay as Inaugural Member

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore"), has created an Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance as it advances its battery manufacturing strategy, and has appointed Mr. Jonathan Blanshay, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Galvion Inc., as its first member. Galvion Inc. is a global defence company that designs, develops and delivers advanced head systems, intelligent power and data management solutions, and integrated soldier systems. The company has a long history of defence innovation, developing and fielding technologies that address evolving operational requirements.

The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rocco Marinaccio, stated: "Jonathan built Galvion into a global defence company. He understands how defence customers evaluate and adopt new technology, and he has deep relationships across defence organizations in Canada, the United States and allied nations. Galvion's power and data business also gives him direct insight into what soldiers need from batteries. We are pleased to welcome Jonathan as the inaugural member of VoltaXplore's Advisory Board.

Commenting on his appointment, Blanshay said: "Reliable, resilient power has become fundamental to the modern warfighter, and demand will only increase as soldiers become increasingly reliant on powered technologies. But capability is only part of the equation. Defence customers also need secure, dependable supply chains and technologies that can be produced at scale. Building an advanced cylindrical-cell manufacturing capability here in Canada has real strategic value, both for Canada and for our allied partners. I'm pleased to join VoltaXplore's Advisory Board and bring Galvion's experience in soldier power and defence markets to help translate that capability into solutions that meet real operational requirements."



About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company and the largest manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in multiple end markets with up to 5,000 tonnes of annual production capacity. The Corporation also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in the recreational vehicle, transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors, and manufactures silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries for the energy storage, industrial, and defense markets. NanoXplore holds over 100 patents and patent applications protecting its intellectual property, products, and process knowledge, and is one of a limited number of companies authorized to produce and sell graphene at commercial scale in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, holding Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and Health Canada certification, U.S. EPA certification, and UK and EU REACH registrations.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca?

For further information, please contact:

Rocco Marinaccio

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rocco.Marinaccio@nanoxplore.ca