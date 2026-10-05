Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2026 was $86.20 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 8.6%, respectively. These compare with the 13.0% and 20.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and at September 30, 2025.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at September 30, 2026 was $51.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 14.2%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|20.9
|-
|Industrials
|20.4
|-
|Materials
|17.1
|-
|Energy
|15.5
|-
|Financials
|13.6
|-
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.0
|-
|Real Estate
|1.9
|-
|Communication Services
|1.4
|-
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.2
|-
The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.5
|-
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.4
|-
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.9
|-
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.4
|-
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.4
|-
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.4
|-
|Shopify Inc.
|3.3
|-
|Bank of Montreal
|3.2
|-
|Apple Inc.
|3.1
|-
|TFI International Inc.
|3.0
|-
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca