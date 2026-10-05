Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2026 was $86.20 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 8.6%, respectively. These compare with the 13.0% and 20.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and at September 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at September 30, 2026 was $51.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 14.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:

Information Technology 20.9 - Industrials 20.4 - Materials 17.1 - Energy 15.5 - Financials 13.6 - Consumer Discretionary 9.0 - Real Estate 1.9 - Communication Services 1.4 - Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.2 -

The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 5.5 - NVIDIA Corporation 5.4 - Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.9 - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.4 - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.4 - Royal Bank of Canada 3.4 - Shopify Inc. 3.3 - Bank of Montreal 3.2 - Apple Inc. 3.1 - TFI International Inc. 3.0 -