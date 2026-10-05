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CG

WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:05
31,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,40032,20011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 22:30 Uhr
36 Leser
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Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2026 was $86.20 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 8.6%, respectively. These compare with the 13.0% and 20.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI's net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and at September 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at September 30, 2026 was $51.87, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.7% and 14.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:

Information Technology20.9-
Industrials20.4-
Materials17.1-
Energy15.5-
Financials13.6-
Consumer Discretionary9.0-
Real Estate1.9-
Communication Services1.4-
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.2-

The top ten investments which comprised 38.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.5-
NVIDIA Corporation5.4-
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.9-
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.4-
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.4-
Royal Bank of Canada3.4-
Shopify Inc.3.3-
Bank of Montreal3.2-
Apple Inc.3.1-
TFI International Inc.3.0-

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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