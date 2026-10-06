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LS

WKN: 570796 | ISIN: NO0003096208 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1L
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 10:31
3,876 Euro
-0,31 % -0,012
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8843,89011:44
3,8843,89011:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 06:36 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Q3 2026 Volume Update

HARVESTED VOLUME OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvested volume of salmon and trout in Q3 2026 was 54,680 GWT, compared with 59,100 GWT in Q3 2025.

Harvested volume by region for Q3 2026 (Q3 2025), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 19.0 (20.1)

Lerøy Midt: 18.8 (21.4)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 16.9, of which 7.6 trout (17.6, of which 10.4 trout)

CATCH VOLUME HAVFISK

Total catch volume in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q3 2026: 10.2, of which 1.2 cod

Q3 2025: 13.5, of which 1.2 cod

The complete Q3 2026 report will be published on 10 November 2026.

Any questions may be directed to the Group CFO, Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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