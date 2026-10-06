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TE

WKN: A3DHQU | ISIN: EE3100073438 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
06.10.26 | 11:42
1,838 Euro
-100,00 % -1,838
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTMAGIC AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8301,84511:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 07:06 Uhr
42 Leser
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TextMagic AS: TextMagic group's sales results for Q3 2026

The group's unaudited consolidated revenue increased in the third quarter of 2026 by 12% year-over-year to €3,610 thousand (Q3 2025: €3,221 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 4% to €10,459 thousand (9M 2025: €10,024 thousand).

July - September Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change
Unaudited revenue (thousands) €3,610 €3,221 +12 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 79,208 65,352 +21 %
Active users* 18,362 18,892 -3 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €197 €170 +15 %
January - September 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change
Unaudited revenue (thousands) €10,459 €10,024 +4 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 225,487 191,266 +18 %
Active users* 21,298 22,613 -6 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU), 9 months** €491 €443 +11 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic business text messaging platform services during the reporting period.
**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

Textmagic SMS platform's revenue is affected by foreign currency exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2025, the revenue in Q3 2026 would have been €3,543 thousand and change +10%. Without exchange rate effects, the revenue in the first nine months of 2026 would have been €10,697 thousand and change +7%.

Q3 2026 overview

Textmagic helps businesses make their business communication faster and more efficient by providing a scalable platform for sending, managing and automating SMS messages. In the third quarter, the development of automation capabilities continued, and new AI-powered solutions were introduced.

Users can now create automated workflows with the help of AI by simply describing the expected outcome. Automation flows can also be created manually or from templates and modified as needed. Each flow responds to customer actions and automatically triggers the appropriate message or follow-up action.

Integration capabilities were also expanded; among other new features, Textmagic can now be connected to AI assistants via MCP, enabling business communication to be managed with simple commands. With the help of an AI assistant, users can send SMS messages, analyze received replies and manage contacts.

The development of automations, artificial intelligence and integrations will continue in the coming quarters.

Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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