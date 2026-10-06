Trifork Group AG: Trifork strengthens focus on the public sector with new Vice President

Press Release

Trifork strengthens focus on the public sector with new Vice President

Copenhagen, 6 October 2026

Trifork Group AG

Trifork strengthens its focus on the public sector in Denmark and appoints Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen as Vice President.

In her new role, Charlotte will be responsible for consolidating and developing Trifork's efforts toward public sector customers in Denmark as a key focus area. The aim is to bring Trifork's products, technologies, and specialist expertise more clearly into play in the development of modern, secure, and efficient digital solutions.

For nearly 30 years, Trifork has developed and operated mission-critical digital solutions. At the same time, the public sector is undergoing significant change. AI is creating new opportunities in areas such as administration, learning, education, and improved digital services, while also placing greater demands on data, security, governance, and technology infrastructure.

"Trifork combines strong technology expertise, products, and experience in complex digital solutions. I see significant potential in bringing these strengths together even more clearly around the needs facing Denmark's public sector - not least in education, where digitalization and AI will play an increasingly important role in the years ahead," says Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen.

The growing use of AI is also driving larger data volumes, increased compute requirements, and new demands on architecture and operating models. This makes both cost and technology dependencies key considerations for public sector organizations.

"AI is not only about new features and smarter solutions. It is also about building a robust technology platform with control over data, security, and costs. This is especially important in the public sector and in education, where solutions must operate securely and responsibly at scale," says Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen.

As Vice President, Charlotte will strengthen the connection across Trifork's existing products and expertise, build a clearer position in the Danish market, and make it easier for public sector organizations to access Trifork's full range of capabilities.

CEO of Trifork Group, Jørn Larsen, says:



"For 30 years, Trifork has delivered digital solutions to the public sector in Denmark. We now see an opportunity to bring our expertise together even more clearly and strengthen our efforts in an area that is changing rapidly. The education sector is particularly interesting, as technology, AI, and new digital ways of working will play an increasingly important role. With Charlotte, we have a strong leader who can bring these efforts together and make it easier for customers to access expertise across Trifork."

About Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen

Charlotte brings broad experience from consulting, financial services, and pensions, as well as from major international companies. Her experience includes:

• Valcon - Partner focused on business and digital transformation.

• Edlund - Head of Product Management; established a product platform for the life and pension sector.

• ATP - Head of Business Solutions and Process Design, responsible for areas including business processes, enterprise architecture, and major transformation programs.

• Danske Bank - Project Manager responsible for major organizational and technology projects.

• A.P. Moller - Maersk - an extensive international career spanning business development, leadership, pricing, and commercial management.

Picture of Charlotte Pockendahl Andersen: Link



About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,118 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. Learn more at trifork.com.

Recent Trifork Group public engagements include:

Denmark's Digital Identity Wallet

In 2025, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was selected by the Danish Agency for Digital Government to develop the first phase of Denmark's new Digital Identity Wallet, which will enable citizens to use digital ID and proof-of-age credentials.

National Agency for IT and Learning

In 2026, Nine, a Trifork subsidiary, was awarded a four-year framework agreement covering seven applications that support key digital services across education and employment, including shared login and data sharing.

Assessible

Built by Trifork, Assessible is a digital assessment platform designed for large-scale, high-stakes exams. The platform supports the full assessment process from test creation to delivery and is built around open, interoperable standards, accessibility, scalability, and reliability. Assessible currently supports more than 7.5 million assessments annually and up to 150,000 test sessions per day.

Aalborg University

Trifork is the sole supplier under a three-year development framework agreement of up to DKK 40 million and works, among other things, on the development and modernization of the university's applications and its cloud, data, and integration architecture.

Digital health

For several years, Trifork has contributed to key national digital health solutions and has most recently helped digitize Denmark's pregnancy record through Min Graviditet and the digital Graviditetsmappe.

Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen)

Trifork developed, implemented, and operated a digital solution for the Danish Road Traffic Authority for conducting theory tests for driver's licenses. The solution supported a modern, efficient, and secure digital testing process for both candidates and authorities.

For further information

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen

CMO and Head of Press, Trifork

+45 31 53 65 79

mki@trifork.com

This is a press release issued for commercial and informational purposes only. It does not constitute a company announcement (selskabsmeddelelse) within the meaning of the rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Danish Capital Markets Act (Lov om kapitalmarkeder), or the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014), and has not been submitted to Nasdaq Copenhagen as a regulatory disclosure.