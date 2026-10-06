Sender registration lifts Lleida.net's SMS traffic towards Spain operators by 40%

Madrid, 6 October.- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) has increased the SMS traffic it delivers to Spanish operators by 40% since January, driven by mandatory sender registration.

Growth accelerated with the first steps of the regulation and has soared since it took full effect on 15 September. Spain is the main destination for the company's SMS traffic.

Lleida.net estimates its market share at between 20% and 25% of quality SMS traffic in Spain, which is transactional, non-advertising traffic such as two-step verification codes and notifications. Sender registration has enabled the company to calculate that share.

Since 15 September, telecommunications operators must block SMS, MMS and RCS messages that use as their sender a trade name or alias not entered in the CNMC's Alias Register, or that arrive through a provider not authorised in that register. The measure stems from Order TDF/149/2025 and CNMC Circular 1/2026, and its aim is to curb smishing, the SMS fraud that impersonates banks, companies and public authorities.

"For years, anyone could pass themselves off as a bank or a public authority on a mobile phone screen. Requiring every sender to be identified restores trust in a channel that millions of people use every day, and rewards the companies that operate legitimately," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

Lleida.net is a telecommunications operator with its own numbering assigned by the CNMC, and it can assign numbers to its clients. With the register, traffic from the major messaging platforms is being channelled to authorised providers.

The register has also boosted activity among the company's clients, who have increased their traffic with Lleida.net after registering their senders.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

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