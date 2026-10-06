VirTra, Inc.: VirTra Wins Five-Year CBP Contract With Up to $14 Million in Potential Value

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) ("VirTra" or the "Company"), a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency, today announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded the Company a sole-source contract to maintain, modernize and support VirTra training systems deployed throughout the agency.

The single-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract carries a five-year ordering period and a maximum potential value of $14 million and represents an important opportunity for VirTra to build on its established federal customer base through modernization, technical support and long-term service. The contract ceiling reflects potential value and does not guarantee orders or revenue.

"This is an exciting milestone for VirTra and a meaningful opportunity to build on our longstanding relationship with CBP," said John Givens, CEO of VirTra. "It demonstrates how the value of our customer relationships can extend well beyond the initial system deployment. As training requirements and technology evolve, we can help customers modernize their systems, preserve their investment in custom content and continue benefiting from VirTra's technology and support."

Through the program, VirTra will assess existing CBP simulators and upgrade them to current supported configurations, beginning in the first quarter of 2027. The scope includes hardware modernization, projection system upgrades, software updates, accessory refreshes, preventative maintenance, annual service visits and remote technical support.

The modernization work will preserve compatibility with CBP's existing training content while providing access to VirTra's current supported operating environment. This approach allows the agency to advance its training capabilities while retaining the value of its established simulation infrastructure and custom-developed scenarios.

The contract was awarded on a sole-source basis, reflecting VirTra's ability to sustain and modernize its installed systems while maintaining compatibility with CBP's existing training environment.

"Supporting the officers and agents who carry out CBP's mission is a responsibility we take seriously," Givens added. "We are proud to help keep their training systems current, reliable and ready for use across an extensive geographic footprint. This program brings together the technology, service and customer commitment that are central to VirTra's business."

The program will support CBP training operations across the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and other U.S. territories.

For VirTra, the award highlights the long-term business opportunity within its installed base. By supporting customers from initial deployment through modernization and ongoing sustainment, the Company can extend customer relationships and pursue additional business as agencies invest in the continued readiness of their training systems.

About VirTra

VirTra?is a global leader in immersive, simulation-based training solutions for de-escalation, judgmental use of force and weapons proficiency. Serving military, law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial organizations, VirTra combines advanced technology, realistic scenarios and proprietary training tools to help users improve decision-making, strengthen readiness and perform more effectively under pressure. Since 1993, VirTra has been committed to its mission of saving lives by preparing professionals for the complex, high-stakes situations they may face in the real world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "should," "could," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to support customer engagement, program activity, partner collaboration, future operational needs, domestic manufacturing capabilities, national readiness, and the continued advancement and adoption of its simulation training solutions across military and law enforcement markets. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. VirTra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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