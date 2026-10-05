Nelnet Business Services Acquires International School Management Technology Provider, Entab

LINCOLN, Neb. and NEW DELHI, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Services (NBS), a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced the acquisition of Entab Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (Entab), a leading provider of school administration, management, and learning technology software in India.

The acquisition marks an important step in the international expansion strategy of NBS, extending opportunities for its school management, tuition, and campus-technology offerings into India, one of the world's largest K-12 education markets. Going forward, the business will operate as "Entab, a Nelnet company," preserving the Entab brand, leadership, and customer relationships that schools across India rely on today.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone in our strategy to build a global platform that helps educational institutions operate more effectively and better serve students and families," said DeeAnn Wenger, President of Nelnet Business Services. "Entab has established itself as one of India's most trusted education technology providers, earning the confidence of more than 1,000 schools through innovation, customer commitment, and deep market expertise. Together, we have an opportunity to accelerate innovation, expand our impact, and deliver even greater value to the education communities we serve around the world."

Founded and headquartered in New Delhi in 2000, Entab provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) and learning management systems (LMS) through its flagship CampusCare® platform, serving more than 1,000 schools and supporting over 1.5 million students in 28 states across India.

"Joining Nelnet Business Services significantly enhances our access to resources and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our product roadmap while continuing to serve our schools with the same team and commitment to service they experience today," said Lawrence Zacharias, Entab CEO and co-founder.

Shaji Thomas, Entab co-founder added, "With the capabilities and scale of NBS supporting Entab, we look forward to delivering greater value to schools, teachers, students and parents, and expanding our reach across India."

Both Zacharias and Thomas, along with Entab's 290 associates, will remain with the company and maintain its existing offices in New Delhi to continue to serve customers without interruption.

"As we have gotten to know the Entab team, their customers, and their deep commitment to serving schools, we have seen firsthand the strength of their platform and the trust they have earned throughout the education community," said Maheshwar Tiruchinapalli, Executive Vice President and General Manager of International Markets for Nelnet Business Services. "This combination represents more than an acquisition. It is the coming together of two organizations united by a shared mission to help schools thrive. Our integration strategy will be thoughtful and deliberate, ensuring continuity for customers and associates while creating a stronger, more innovative platform that can help define the next generation of school management solutions."

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as India legal advisor and Baker McKenzie acted as International legal counsel for Nelnet. IndusInd Bank Ltd., India provided transaction banking and foreign exchange advisory services.

Moxie Capital Mumbai acted as financial advisor, PMA Associates provided project consulting, and Khaitan & Co. acted as legal advisor to the shareholders of Entab.

About Nelnet Business Services

Nelnet Business Services (NBS) is a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), which provides payment technology and community management solutions for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and businesses in the U.S. and internationally. NBS serves more than 1,200 higher education institutions and nearly 12,000 K-12 schools worldwide.

About Nelnet

Nelnet is a diversified company with primary businesses in consumer lending, loan servicing, payments, and technology-all with a large customer emphasis in the education space. Headquartered in Lincoln, Neb., Nelnet has more than 5,700 associates. Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnet.com.

About Entab

Founded in 2000, Entab provides ERP, learning management, and experiential learning solutions for India's K-12 education sector. Its flagship CampusCare® platform integrates key school functions, including admissions, fee management, school operations, real-time tracking, and parent engagement within a unified digital ecosystem. Following the introduction of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Entab expanded its offerings to include experiential learning solutions designed to support teaching and learning outcomes.

SOURCE Nelnet Business Services