Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With SLR Consulting on Global Energy & Infrastructure Transformation Programme

Developing practical actions for transforming energy systems and infrastructure across Boehringer Ingelheim's production and innovation sites

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Since 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim and SLR Consulting have been working together on a global Energy & Infrastructure Transformation Programme to develop practical actions for transforming energy systems and infrastructure across Boehringer Ingelheim's production and innovation sites.

The partnership supports Boehringer Ingelheim's More Green Programme and its target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 58.9% by 2030 compared with the 2019 baseline. It brings cost optimisation, security of supply and sustainability into one assessment process, identifying actions sites can initiate today and developing sequenced implementation roadmaps through 2030.

An integrated approach to site transformation

The programme combines SLR's energy, engineering and implementation expertise with techno-economic modelling and site-specific digital twins. Each assessment begins with a structured review of existing energy assets, operating conditions, demand profiles, infrastructure constraints and measures already under development.

SLR's specialists work with Boehringer Ingelheim's site and global teams to represent these elements in a digital twin (utilising RIZM Energy) and assess alternative technologies and energy-procurement strategies. The analysis incorporates technical and economic assumptions, energy and carbon-price scenarios, and defined operational, security-of-supply and emissions (Scope 1 and 2) requirements over a 25-year life cycle.

By evaluating the site as an integrated energy system, the partners can identify economically optimised investment and operating decisions, determine their implementation sequence and establish the conditions under which they are viable. Models and recommendations are developed jointly with site teams and reviewed against available operational data.

Scenarios can be recalculated as market conditions, production requirements and technical assumptions change. This allows sites to reassess immediate optimisation opportunities, identify no-regret pathways and adapt their implementation roadmaps.

Results and opportunities across the portfolio

Digital-twin assessments have been completed across 11 site projects, producing site-specific energy and infrastructure concepts, business cases and sequenced investment roadmaps. The work has identified significant cost-optimisation potential while supporting Boehringer Ingelheim's 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions-reduction targets, security of supply requirements and wider infrastructure objectives.

These outputs provide a consistent evidence base for immediate and short- to medium-term decisions, including technical validation, internal governance and investment approval. Each pathway reflects the site's operating requirements, existing infrastructure and local market conditions.

The models also provide a foundation for detailed operational-performance analysis, energy-procurement optimisation and live asset steering. As more sites are assessed and existing models are updated, the programme connects site-level implementation with broader procurement, investment and portfolio-planning opportunities, while retaining the technical and operational detail required at each location.

Against a backdrop of volatile energy prices and supply uncertainty, this approach supports transparent decisions on where, when and how to invest. The programme will be rolled out across all key sites, concluding mid-2027.

Michael Worf, Senior Global Technical Manager Energy & Infrastructure at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: "The programme gives us a structured view of the options available to each site and the actions we can take today. The work completed so far shows that cost optimisation, security of supply and sustainability can be aligned, providing a practical basis for steering investments and supporting our 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions-reduction targets. It is already delivering value and helping us move from analysis into implementation."

Bradley Andrews, CEO of SLR, said: "Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects our commitment to practical, scalable actions that create economic value, strengthen energy resilience and reduce emissions. Combining our technical expertise with digital twins helps us turn complex investment and operating choices into implementable plans. Our global reach and local expertise allow us to work closely with site teams, reflect operational realities and support delivery, with further opportunities as the programme expands into operational optimisation and portfolio planning."

SLR is attending the CPHI Sustainability Summit in Milan 06 October to 07 October, connect with the team at the Stella Polare Auditorium or at stand H47, Hall 16.

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Notes to editors:

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,300 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About SLR

SLR is a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 5,000+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our purpose - Making Sustainability Happen - means delivering outcomes that are grounded in evidence, shaped by experience, and built to last. Our team of scientists, engineers, economists, data modellers, and technicians work across our clients' full sustainability journeys, from strategy through to on-the-ground project planning, execution and ongoing operations, all supported by robust data and science-based modelling.

Guided by our philosophy of Rational Sustainability, SLR specialises in the energy, mining, finance, industry & technology, government & infrastructure, and built environment sectors. Operating across more than 60+ technical disciplines, we're helping a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

Find out more: www.slrconsulting.com

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/boehringer-ingelheim-partners-with-slr-consulting-on-global-energy-a-1233470