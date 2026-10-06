Real Tested Inc.: Pineapple Express Strain Guide Compares Conflicting Lineage Records and Historical Lab Data

Official Cannabis resource examines competing origin accounts, the strain's connection to the 2008 film and 461 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., has published a dedicated Pineapple Express strain guide that brings together competing accounts of the strain's parentage, examines the history behind its well-known name and summarizes historical laboratory results reported under the Pineapple Express label.

The guide focuses on a longstanding issue surrounding Pineapple Express: the same strain name is associated with different accounts of its genetics.

A commonly cited lineage describes Pineapple Express as a cross of Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The guide also documents a different version attributed to G13 Labs, described as a cross of Big Bud and Hawaiian Skunk. Rather than treating either description as proof that all products or seed lines sold as Pineapple Express share the same genetics, the guide presents the competing records side by side.

A Strain Name Closely Tied to Pop Culture

Pineapple Express also has an unusual connection to popular culture because of the 2008 film of the same name.

The guide reviews the timeline surrounding the name, including co-writer Seth Rogen's statement that a cannabis strain called Pineapple Express did not exist when the film was being developed and that the movie title came from the meteorological term "Pineapple Express."

At the same time, accounts associated with cannabis breeders place versions carrying the Pineapple Express name in the mid-2000s. The guide therefore treats the relationship between the film, the strain name and the genetics sold under that name as a matter of conflicting historical records rather than a settled origin story.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Pineapple Express Name

Alongside its history and lineage research, the guide includes a Pineapple Express lab-test summary based on 461 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Pineapple Express name.

Across those records, the median total THC was 19.80%, while the middle half of results ranged from 17.54% to 21.75%. Of the 265 tests in the dataset that reported CBD, only one reached 1%.

The figures are presented as historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every tested sample shared the same genetics, and they should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency, composition or characteristics of any current Pineapple Express product or seed line.

By combining lineage records, cultural history and laboratory observations in one resource, the guide is intended to make clear where the available sources agree, where they conflict and where the evidence remains limited.

You can review the full Pineapple Express strain guide and the accompanying historical lab-data summary.

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is a network of strain-specific reference guides covering the history, reported genetics and available data associated with well-known cannabis strain names. The guides bring together cited source material while distinguishing documented information from conflicting or uncertain accounts.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@pineappleexpressstrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: pineappleexpressstrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pineapple-express-strain-guide-compares-conflicting-lineage-reco-1233472