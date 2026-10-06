INDEXO: INDEXO to implement a 1:4 share split

IPAS "Indexo" (hereinafter - INDEXO) will implement a 1:4 share split in order to make INDEXO shares more accessible to retail investors, including in connection with the planned listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. As a result of the share split, the number of shares will increase fourfold, from 10,601,531 to 42,406,124 shares, while the nominal value per share will decrease from EUR 1.00 to EUR 0.25.

The Company's share capital will remain unchanged at EUR 10,601,531. The share split will not affect shareholders' rights or their proportionate ownership interest in the Company's share capital.

For each INDEXO share held by a shareholder at the end of 13 October 2026 (the record date), the shareholder will receive four new shares. The existing shares will be automatically replaced with the new shares in the securities settlement system maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

At the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 1 October 2026, INDEXO shareholders approved the share split and the corresponding amendments to the Company's Articles of Association.

Key terms of the share split

Current ISIN LV0000101863 New ISIN LV0000113XXX Trading symbol IDX1R Split ratio 1:4 (four new shares for each existing share) Current nominal value EUR 1.00 New nominal value EUR 0.25 Number of shares before the split 10,601,531 Number of shares after the split 42,406,124 Share capital (unchanged) EUR 10,601,531 Last trading day under the current ISIN 9 October 2026 Record date 13 October 2026 Payment date (crediting of new shares) 14 October 2026 First trading day under the new ISIN 14 October 2026

About the INDEXO financial services group

INDEXO is a financial services group comprising pension management companies IPAS INDEXO, INDEXO Atklatais Pensiju Fonds AS, and INDEXO Asset Management IPAS, as well as INDEXO Bank AS and DelfinGroup AS

The Group's pension companies manage EUR 1.7 billion for more than 162 thousand customers in Latvia. INDEXO Banka, a bank licensed by the European Central Bank, serves more than 69 thousand customers with deposits exceeding EUR 161 million and a loan portfolio exceeding EUR 134 million. The Group reached profitability in the first quarter of 2026.

More information: https://indexo.lv/en/

Contact information:Ieva BaumaINDEXO Head of Marketing and CommunicationsE: ieva.bauma@indexo.lvP: +371 28 636 789