Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) reports that VeroSource's MyHealth patient app was associated with statistically significant, self-reported improvements in patient empowerment and healthcare engagement.

HEALWELL's DARWEN AI abstract was selected as one of just 10 additional submissions to be featured in the HealthAI Global Governance Forum 2026's "Beyond the Room" digital programme.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today provided a research update highlighting peer-reviewed research involving its VeroSource business and international recognition of its DARWEN AI abstract.

Peer-Reviewed Research Highlights VeroSource's MyHealth Patient App

Peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) reports that VeroSource's MyHealth patient app was associated with statistically significant, self-reported improvements in patient empowerment and healthcare engagement, including reduced unnecessary calls, travel, and duplicate clinical interactions.

MyHealthNB, implemented by the New Brunswick Department of Health using VeroSource's technology, gives New Brunswick residents secure online access to laboratory test results, diagnostic imaging, medications, and immunizations. The study, titled "Exploring Patient Empowerment and Health System Outcomes Associated with MyHealthNB, a Provincial Personal Health Record System: Exploratory Mixed Methods Study,"1 found that at least 65% of respondents reported feeling empowered by MyHealthNB to take a more active role in their health and health care, while also reducing unnecessary phone inquiries, travel, and duplicate interactions across the healthcare system.

The findings are further evidence of HEALWELL's broader patient engagement capabilities. HEALWELL's subsidiary, Orion Health, delivers the Virtuoso Digital Front Door platform that powers Ontario Health 811, providing a population of 15 million with access to reliable health information and appropriate health services. Together, MyHealthNB in New Brunswick and Ontario Health 811 in Ontario demonstrate the range of patient engagement solutions HEALWELL supports for provincial health systems across Canada, complemented by Orion Health's digital health platforms deployed with health systems internationally.

"This research reinforces the importance of giving people meaningful access to their own health information," said Mark McAllister, Chief Executive Officer of VeroSource Solutions. "When patients can securely access and better understand their personal health data, they are more empowered to participate in their care, ask informed questions, and engage more confidently with healthcare providers. That kind of patient empowerment has the potential to improve both patient experiences and healthcare system efficiency."

DARWEN AI Abstract Selected for the HealthAI Global Governance Forum 2026

HEALWELL's DARWEN AI abstract, "From Principles to Practice: Building Trusted AI That Scales Across Health Systems and Geographies," has been accepted for the HealthAI Global Governance Forum 2026, taking place in London on November 18, 2026. This year's Forum attracted its largest number of abstract submissions to date, and DARWEN's abstract was selected as one of just 10 additional submissions to be featured through the Forum's "Beyond the Room" digital programme, a prominent international convening on AI governance in healthcare, whose accompanying publications are intended to help inform future health AI policy and regulatory frameworks.

The recognition reflects a broader shift in how health systems, governments, and life sciences organizations evaluate clinical AI: increasingly, adoption decisions depend not only on technical performance, but on whether an AI system can be trusted, governed, and scaled responsibly. HEALWELL's abstract describes how governance, including privacy impact assessments, data flow documentation, and alignment with frameworks such as GDPR, PHIPA, and the EU AI Act's emerging principles, has been embedded into DARWEN's development from inception, building on its existing base of peer-reviewed clinical validation and its 2024 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Digital Health Startup.

HEALWELL believes this type of external, third-party recognition can support its ongoing engagement with health systems, governments, and life sciences organizations, particularly in evaluations where governance and trust are key considerations alongside clinical performance.

"We are pleased to see these developments across our businesses, which demonstrate the breadth of HEALWELL's approach to applying technology and artificial intelligence across the healthcare ecosystem," said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL AI. "The peer-reviewed research highlighting the patient experience associated with MyHealthNB demonstrates the practical impact that trusted digital health infrastructure can have at a provincial level. At the same time, the recognition of DARWEN through the HealthAI Global Governance Forum underscores our commitment to building AI that is clinically grounded, responsibly governed, and designed to operate across health systems. Together, these developments reinforce our focus on developing technology that can support patients, healthcare providers, and public-sector organizations."

1 Voorheis, P. et al., "Exploring Patient Empowerment and Health System Outcomes Associated with MyHealthNB, a Provincial Personal Health Record System: Exploratory Mixed Methods Study," Journal of Medical Internet Research, April 28, 2026. https://www.jmir.org/2026/1/e87521.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about: (i) the potential for digital personal health record platforms such as MyHealthNB to improve patient empowerment, patient engagement, and health system efficiency; (ii) the potential for the findings of the peer-reviewed MyHealthNB research to be applicable to other populations or jurisdictions; (iii) the potential application, implementation, adoption, integration, performance, benefits, or commercial use of VeroSource's, Orion Health's or DARWEN's technology in other jurisdictions; (iv) the potential for the recognition of DARWEN through the HealthAI Global Governance Forum to support HEALWELL's engagement with health systems, governments, and life sciences organizations; and (v) management's views on the significance of these developments for HEALWELL's strategy, are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "potential", "believes", "building", "designed to", "intended to", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur, or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial partners; (ii) the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL and its subsidiaries; (iii) the stability of general economic and market conditions; (iv) HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those relating to privacy and patient data, in Canada and in any jurisdictions targeted for international expansion; (v) the effects of competition in the industry; (vi) the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings and HEALWELL's ability to continue to develop and commercialize them; (vii) technologies working as intended or at all; and (viii) trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry. There is no assurance that the perceived experiences reported in New Brunswick will be replicated elsewhere, that any deployment or commercial arrangement in another jurisdiction will occur, or that recognition through the HealthAI Global Governance Forum will result in new engagements or commercial opportunities. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond HEALWELL's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 18, 2026, available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

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