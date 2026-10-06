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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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7 Tage

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WKN: A12DHG | ISIN: GB00BQS10J50 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GC
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 19:47
13,000 Euro
-0,76 % -0,100
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80013,10012:45
12,90013,00010:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC13,000-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.