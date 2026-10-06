Datum der Anmeldung:
01.10.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B7-69/26
Unternehmen:
Epiris, London (GB); mittelbarer Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb über die Gamma Communications plc, Manchester (GB)
Produktmärkte:
Geschäftskommunikationstechnologie, Kollaborations- und Cloud- Kommunikationslösungen
01.10.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B7-69/26
Unternehmen:
Epiris, London (GB); mittelbarer Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb über die Gamma Communications plc, Manchester (GB)
Produktmärkte:
Geschäftskommunikationstechnologie, Kollaborations- und Cloud- Kommunikationslösungen
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