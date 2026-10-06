Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Presenting at Cantech Investment Conference

Meetings with Growth-Oriented Investors on October 8, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF) (Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it will be presenting to investors at the Cantech Investment Conference, organized by Cantech Media and being hosted at the Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario on October 8, 2026.

Microbix's CEO, Cameron Groome, will present and undertake a series of one-on-one meetings with growth company investors during the conference. The presentation slides to which he will be speaking will be posted to the Microbix website at https://microbix.com, along with other business information and its financial disclosures.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix is a Canadian life sciences company working to advance global health through biological products that support diagnostic testing, laboratory quality assurance, and disease management. With 120 employees and fiscal 2025 revenues of C$18.6 million, Microbix helps diagnostics companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare providers deliver accurate and reliable test results to improve patient care.

Microbix is an enabling partner to the global diagnostics industry, by providing proprietary antigens used by approximately 100 diagnostics manufacturers, alongside its portfolio of QAPs quality assessment products and QUANTDx reference materials. Its products support assay development and validation, technician training, site onboarding, external quality assessment, and quality assurance across entire test workflows. Microbix products are available in more than 30 countries through international distribution partners. The Company maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, U.S. FDA and Australian TGA registrations, Health Canada licences, and EU IVDR and CE-mark compliance.

Microbix also leverages its biological expertise to advance other proprietary products, including the thrombolytic drug Kinlytic urokinase and reagents (e.g., DxTM) for test-sample collection or processing. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Microbix trades on the TSX and OTCQX, supporting the quality, reliability, and effectiveness of healthcare. Visit https://www.microbix.com for more information.

About Cantech Media and the Cantech Investment Conference

For sixteen years, Cantech Media, parent of the conference, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Its principal publication, the Cantech Letter, gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space. For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com or https://conference.cantechletter.com/.

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as a leading Canadian technology investment event, is an annual gathering of the country's most promising tech companies, innovative startups, influential investors, and capital markets professionals. The conference places a strong emphasis on publicly-listed companies, providing them with a premier platform to showcase their achievements and prospects. This dynamic conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, featuring cutting-edge product demonstrations and direct engagement with industry leaders. The conference will also feature panel discussions with industry experts, offering insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sectors.

The 2026 Cantech Investment Conference is sponsored by leading Canadian capital markets participants, notably the Toronto Stock Exchange (Title Sponsor), Angad Capital, ATB Cormark, and Winning Media (Platinum Sponsors), Beacon Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital and Ventum Financial (Gold Sponsors), and TMX Newsfile (Silver Sponsor).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Cantech Media and its publications or conferences, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining profitability and adequate working capital, or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO (905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO (905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations Adelaide Capital Markets (647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix, DxTM, Kinlytic, QAPs, and QUANTDx are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/microbix-presenting-at-cantech-investment-conference-1232999