ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.: ProMIS Neurosciences Appoints Seasoned Alzheimer's and Neuroscience Executive Ivana Rubino, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer

Former senior Biogen and Roche executive brings deep experience across Alzheimer's clinical development, launch readiness, commercialization and global medical strategy

Appointment strengthens commercial and development leadership as PMN310 advances toward 12-month topline data expected in Q1 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass." Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN) ("ProMIS" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, today announced the appointment of Ivana Rubino, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Officer, effective October 5, 2026.



Dr. Rubino brings more than 15 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience, with deep expertise in neuroscience and particularly in Alzheimer's disease, spanning clinical development strategy, medical affairs, launch readiness, market development and commercialization. During her time at Biogen and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dr. Rubino led and helped shape Alzheimer's disease programs across late-stage development, scientific and medical strategy, market preparation and commercialization planning. Her experience includes global leadership supporting the LEQEMBI franchise, preparation for next-generation Alzheimer's therapies, and the build-out of large global medical organizations across the United States, Europe and other major markets. She also held senior global leadership roles across multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and neuropsychiatry.



"Ivana joins ProMIS at an important point in the evolution of PMN310 and our Alzheimer's program," said Neil Warma, President and Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. "She brings a rare combination of scientific depth and experience advancing major Alzheimer's programs through launch readiness and commercialization at Biogen and Roche. Ivana's broad neuroscience and strategic experience will help us build the capabilities needed for ProMIS' next stage of growth, and her extensive background in Alzheimer's disease will be particularly valuable as we move toward our 12-month PRECISE-AD topline readout of PMN310 in the first quarter of 2027."



As Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Rubino will lead ProMIS' commercial and market preparation strategy for PMN310, including market access and payer planning, patient and physician pathway development, key opinion leader and advocacy engagement, launch readiness and lifecycle strategy. She will also work closely with the Chief Medical Officer on pivotal development strategy and evidence generation, and will contribute to regulatory strategy, business development and the positioning of ProMIS' broader neuroscience pipeline.



"Neuroscience has been at the center of my career, and I have had the privilege of working across several areas in which major scientific advances have transformed what is possible for patients," said Dr. Rubino. "Alzheimer's disease is perhaps one of the clearest examples: although we have made significant progress, meaningful scientific, clinical and access challenges remain. What attracted me to ProMIS was both the differentiated science behind PMN310 and the broader potential of the company's approach to targeting toxic misfolded proteins. If the clinical data in the ongoing Alzheimer's trial continue to be supportive, PMN310 could represent an important next step in Alzheimer's treatment. I am excited to help translate the science into development and commercial strategies that can ultimately create meaningful value for patients, families and the neuroscience community."



Dr. Rubino joins ProMIS from Biogen, where she most recently served as Vice President and Global Head, Alzheimer's Disease & Multiple Sclerosis Medical, leading global medical strategy, launch readiness and lifecycle optimization, serving as alliance medical strategy leader with Eisai, and supporting the global development and expansion of LEQEMBI, including 52 market approvals.

Previously at Biogen, Dr. Rubino held senior global leadership roles across Alzheimer's disease, neuropsychiatry and neuromuscular disease. She built and scaled a global Alzheimer's disease medical organization of more than 100 professionals, and served as Executive Director, Global Head of Medical - Alzheimer's Disease & Neuromuscular Disease.Prior to Biogen, Dr. Rubino held a series of increasingly senior medical affairs, commercial and regulatory roles at F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in Basel, Switzerland, across Alzheimer's disease, spinal muscular atrophy, multiple sclerosis and neuropsychiatry.Dr. Rubino holds a Ph.D. in Immunology and Molecular Biology from the University of Lausanne, an M.Sc. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Milan, and an M.Sc. in Genetics from the University of Paris VII.In connection with Dr. Rubino's appointment, effective October 5, 2026, ProMIS granted Dr. Rubino an inducement award of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 80,000 of the Company's common shares in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement award has an exercise price of $9.37 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares as reported by Nasdaq on October 5, 2026. The option has a 10-year term; 25% of the underlying shares vested on Dr. Rubino's hire date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, subject to continued service. The option is subject to the terms of the Company's 2026 Inducement Plan and the applicable stock option agreement.PMN310 is ProMIS' lead investigational antibody for Alzheimer's disease. It is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively recognize toxic amyloid-beta oligomers while avoiding monomers and amyloid plaque. ProMIS is evaluating PMN310 in the PRECISE-AD Phase 1b clinical study in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's disease, with unblinded 12-month topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027. The Company is also advancing development of a subcutaneous formulation intended to support greater convenience and flexibility in future treatment.ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic antibodies and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Its proprietary discovery platform is designed to identify disease-specific epitopes on misfolded proteins and has generated programs in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the timing and results of clinical trials; the potential therapeutic, safety, access and commercial profile of PMN310; the expected timing and nature of topline clinical data of PMN310; development of a subcutaneous formulation; future clinical, regulatory and commercialization plans; and the expected contributions of Dr. Rubino. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in ProMIS' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ProMIS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.IR@promisneurosciences.com