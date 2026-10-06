Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) ("Star" or the "Company") announces that, working with its Saudi regional partners, it has submitted Letters of Intent dated September 25, 2026, to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. These submissions outline a proposed regional headquarters including a manufacturing, assembly and engineering facility intended to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

This development follows up on Star's September 8, 2026 news release, "Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Strategic Regional Partnership in Saudi Arabia," announcing its partnership with Mr. Faraz Ali Khan and Mr. Syed Majid Uddin, acting on behalf of a special purpose company to be incorporated in Saudi Arabia.

Submission of the LOIs is one of the required steps in advancing the proposal for ministry consideration and represents concrete progress under the previously announced partnership. The submissions set out the proposed initiative and seek guidance on investment requirements, regulatory pathways and the approvals needed to establish operations.

A proposed base for aviation technology and regional growth

The LOI's outline a proposed facility in Riyadh to support local manufacturing, assembly, engineering and customer support for Star's aviation technologies, including its STAR-ISMS and STAR-A.D.S. platforms. The plan also contemplates research and development, technical training, local workforce development and cooperation with Saudi academic and industrial institutions.

The proposed regional headquarters would provide a base for business development and operational coordination across the Gulf Cooperation Council and wider Middle East and North Africa region, with potential future expansion into Africa.

Through this initiative, Star and its Saudi partners intend to combine Star's aviation technology and engineering expertise with local implementation capabilities to support industrial localization, aviation safety and the development of technical skills within the Kingdom.

"Following our September partnership announcement, we have worked with our Saudi partners to translate the agreed framework into a detailed proposal for the relevant ministries," said Randy Koroll, Chief Executive Officer of Star. "Submitting these LOIs is a practical step forward. Our focus is on presenting a clear technical and commercial case for the initiative and establishing the requirements for its potential implementation."

Next steps: Ministry consideration and technical presentations

Should the Ministries determine that the proposed plan warrants further consideration, the anticipated next step would be an invitation for Star and its Saudi partners to provide detailed technical presentations. These presentations would expand on the Company's technologies, the proposed facility and the initiative's intended contribution to Saudi Vision 2030.

Star will continue working with its Saudi partners to advance the opportunity and will keep investors informed of material developments, including any invitations to present, progress in discussions and subsequent agreements or approvals.

About Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. develops and manufactures the STAR-ISMS (In-flight Safety Monitoring System), the core component of the Company's STAR-A.D.S. (Aircraft Data System) platform. The STAR-A.D.S. system provides real-time tracking, performance monitoring, trend analysis, and predictive capabilities designed to enhance aviation safety, improve fleet management, and reduce operating costs.

Through its MMI Division (Military and Defense), Star also designs and manufactures high-performance, mission-critical flight deck flat-panel displays for defense and commercial aviation markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Star expects or anticipates may occur in the future.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Star's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Star or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding; growth and future prospects of our business; our perceptions of the industry and markets in which we operate and anticipated trends in such markets; expectations regarding the operation of our app; and our future revenues.

Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our ability to execute on our business plan, increase visibility amongst consumers and convert users to revenue producing subscribers and the success of the business of our partners.

Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Star undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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