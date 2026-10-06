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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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AE

WKN: A3DE4W | ISIN: CA04633F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: S3I
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 08:08
0,210 Euro
-1,87 % -0,004
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRA EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRA EXPLORATION
ASTRA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRA EXPLORATION INC0,210-1,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.