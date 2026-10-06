Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U3O8

Over-limit reanalysis of selective outcrop composite sample 4319 returned 4.21% U 3 O 8 (equivalent to 3.57% U). 1

O (equivalent to 3.57% U). Updated channel and rock chip sample assay results containing copper (up to 8.54%), uranium oxide (up to 4.21%), silver (up to 708 g/t) and vanadium oxide (up to 2.27%) 2 .

. Sampling of strike extensions along the Uryco/Rosa and Black zone trends has identified copper-bearing surface occurrences within a greater than four-kilometre-long exploration corridor.3

Table 1 Selected samples containing either U 3 O 8 above 5,000 ppm or Cu above 2.0%:

Sample ID Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8

(ppm) V 2 O 5

(ppm)

Sample ID Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8

(ppm) V 2 O 5

(ppm) 4247 95 2.30 183 80

4348 13 4.48 238 68 4257 64 4.04 321 195

4358 12 2.78 189 105 4277 31 0.29 10,577 3,570

4359 10 3.68 93 82 4278 32 1.24 6,450 6,927

4365 <5 8.54 26 198 4290 79 0.84 26,768 16,085

4366 <5 4.33 31 82 4291 105 0.27 24,409 12,621

4372 <5 2.35 29 154 4292 45 0.17 24,174 12,853

4374 5 2.20 74 89 4293 17 0.23 9,905 6,516

4375 5 3.05 71 77 4296 133 2.04 16,922 12,978

4384 <5 2.37 11 79 4297 212 0.42 17,983 9,515

4400 10 2.05 111 54 4298 85 0.23 21,579 13,996

4403 27 3.66 91 86 4319 210 1.62 42,097 22,672

4405 38 4.37 377 91 4325 8 2.08 53 86

4408 21 5.11 284 161 4328 <5 3.39 61 134

4423 17 4.27 31 114 4333 15 2.02 61 68

4424 8 3.11 15 100 4335 62 5.78 164 96

4425 <5 2.20 5 71 4344 <5 3.82 145 80













TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an additional high-grade uranium assay from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The Company previously reported initial sampling results on July 20, 2026 and August 18, 2026, with the latest assay representing a new over-limit uranium sample received from the program. The sample returned 4.21% U3O8 (3.57% U), exceeding the laboratory's upper reporting limit of 25,000 ppm uranium.

The Huemul Project covers more than 27,000 hectares in the Huemul district and includes a past-producing uranium mine. The results of the current sampling program will be used to support ongoing target evaluation as the Company considers the potential for a maiden drill campaign at the Project.

___________________________ 1 The sample does not represent a channel width and may not be representative of average grade or continuity. 2 Because sampling was selective and targeted areas of visible mineralization, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution, continuity or mineralization across the Huemul ProjectOne. 3 The occurrences have not been demonstrated to form a continuous mineralized zone.

Management Commentary

"We are encouraged by this latest high-grade uranium result from Huemul, which provides further evidence of the strength of the uranium system we are seeing at surface. A result of 4.21% U3O8 is particularly significant as we continue to advance our understanding of the Project and plan the next steps in our exploration program. These results are helping us refine our exploration priorities and identify the areas with the greatest potential for follow-up work." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer.

A District with Documented Historical Production

The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability. The historical information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Project area.4

The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.

____________________________ 4 Additional work would be required to verify the historical information and determine its relevance to current exploration results.

Sampling Program and QA/QC

Jaguar conducted targeted sampling that included outcrop, subcrop, rock chip composite, channel and float samples, across areas of visible surface mineralization. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here. Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Mine, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1).

Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. All samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.

Jaguar included 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates as part of the sample submission (200 samples in total) for QA/QC assessment. Blank material performed satisfactorily. Two duplicate samples did not compare well and were subsequently re-analysed. The re-analysis confirmed the original assay values for those samples. The QP has reviewed the QA/QC results and affirms that the assay results suitable for disclosure as Exploration Results.

Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend

The Huemul Mine / Agua Botada Trend represents a predominantly uranium-vanadium mineralized zone. Mineralization is hosted in the Diamante Formation sandstones, conglomerates, shales and volcaniclastics striking north-south and dipping 20-25° to the west in the north and becoming flat lying to the south. Recent sampling results appear to show the dominance of U over Cu in this area (Figure 3).

Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga Trend

The Cerro Mirano, Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga areas are dominated by Cu-U-V±Ag mineralization. Mapping, rock sampling and gamma surveying have delineated the Uryco-Rosa, Black Zone and Vega Larga target areas, with apparent strike lengths of approximately 2,200 m, 1,300 m and 2,300 m, respectively, hosted along conglomerate and sandstone horizons of the Diamante Formation that collectively define a greater than 4 km corridor of mineralized occurrences. The Cerro Mirano mineralized zone is related to the intrusion of andesitic dikes and is approximately 300 m long. Recent sampling results appear to show the dominance of Cu over U in this area (Figure 3).

Since the sampling of visible mineralization is selective by nature, the exploration results disclosed in this news release are potentially biased and do not establish the extent and continuity of grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Data Verification

The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples.

Over-limit samples for copper (indicated as>25000) were re-analysed by ALS using 4 acid digest and ICP finish (ME-OG62). One over-limit sample for uranium (indicated as>25000) was re-analysed using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b). Duplicate re-analysis confirmed the original assay results that were received and indicates a potential sample swap, either during project preparation, or at the laboratory. In the opinion of the QP, these issues are not material at this stage of the project but will need closer attention during further work phases.

Cautionary Note

The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are Exploration Results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.

Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.

About Jaguar Uranium

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

www.jaguaruranium.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

APPENDIX 1: Full tabulation of final sample assay results

Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Channel

Length

(cm) Channel

Orientation

(°) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8 (ppm) V 2 O 5 (ppm) 4226 2440636 6042968 Outcrop Chip



<5 0.002 4 107 4227 2440703 6042691 Subcrop Channel 160 250 <5 0.002 1 129 4228 2440703 6042691 Subcrop Channel 80 250 <5 0.003 2 316 4229 2440718 6042793 Outcrop Channel

100 <5 <0.002 3 155 4230 2439837 6043204 Outcrop Channel 140 250 <5 <0.002 2 18 4231 2439756 6042929 Outcrop Channel 120 0 <5 <0.002 2 86 4232 2440192 6043308 Outcrop Composite



<5 <0.002 5 25 4233 2440183 6042783 Outcrop Channel 200 270 <5 <0.002 2 62 4234 2440176 6042580 Outcrop Channel 120 260 <5 0.002 2 64 4235 2440428 6042411 Outcrop Composite



<5 <0.002 2 68 4236 2440446 6042469 Outcrop Channel 110 280 <5 <0.002 1 43 4237 2440493 6042537 Outcrop Composite



<5 <0.002 2 109 4238 2440436 6042855 Outcrop Composite



<5 <0.002 3 89 4239 2440759 6042423 Outcrop Channel 80 270 <5 0.003 1 291 4240 2440656 6042568 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.002 2 77 4241 2440743 6042595 Outcrop Channel 80 270 <5 0.003 1 327 4242 2440196 6041287 Mine Dump



19 0.135 101 52 4243 2440196 6041287 Mine Dump



11 0.268 126 48 4244 2440210 6041262 Mine Dump 150 280 <5 0.122 69 71 4245 2440205 6041268 Mine Dump 200 15 106 0.336 1,562 77 4246 2440228 6041289 Mine Dump



43 0.816 2,465 80 4247 2440310 6041673 Subcrop Composite



95 2.300 183 80 4248 2440323 6041677 Mine Dump



13 1.685 123 68 4249 2440247 6041822 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.009 5 148 4250 2440244 6041754 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.004 2 96 4251 2440179 6041612 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.005 3 155 4252 2440208 6041110 Mine Dump



15 0.073 131 89 4253 2440247 6041081 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 0.002 5 64 4254 2440247 6041081 Outcrop Channel 80 280 <5 0.002 8 134 4255 2440240 6041074 Outcrop Channel 60 270 11 0.971 324 262 4257 2440240 6041074 Outcrop Channel 110 270 64 4.040 321 195 4259 2440226 6041078 Outcrop Channel 70 300 <5 0.009 18 118 4260 2440226 6041078 Outcrop Channel 80 300 <5 0.009 11 86 4261 2440233 6041081 Outcrop Channel 100 300 <5 0.028 36 59 4262 2440214 6041079 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.005 7 146 4263 2440214 6041079 Outcrop Channel 80 280 <5 0.006 9 102 4264 2440202 6041075 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 0.002 14 87 4265 2440202 6041075 Outcrop Channel 100 280 <5 0.014 8 55 4266 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 90 280 5 0.140 76 73 4267 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 50 270 <5 0.013 6 186 4268 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 70 270 <5 0.005 5 73 4269 2440104 6041042 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.002 4 100 4270 2440073 6040983 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 0.002 3 120 4271 2440107 6040952 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.002 2 93 4272 2439953 6040953 Outcrop Channel 120

<5 <0.002 6 50 4273 2439991 6040998 Outcrop Composite



<5 <0.002 6 84 4274 2440019 6040663 Mine Dump 150

14 0.418 2,630 812 4275 2440032 6040624 Mine Dump 180

14 0.275 237 261 4276 2439981 6040684 Mine Dump 170

16 0.692 357 225 4277 2439977 6040682 Mine Dump



31 0.294 10,577 3,570 4278 2439970 6040697 Mine Dump



32 1.235 6,450 6,927 4279 2440041 6040718 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.010 68 118 4280 2440059 6040708 Outcrop Channel 230 30 <5 0.058 53 221 4281 2440061 6040715 Outcrop Channel 200 30 17 0.820 50 177 4282 2440060 6040718 Outcrop Channel 200 0 28 1.145 52 198 Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Channel

Length

(cm) Channel

Orientation

(°) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8 (ppm) V 2 O 5 (ppm) 4283 2440063 6040718 Outcrop Channel 200 0 30 0.815 87 746 4284 2440064 6040722 Outcrop Channel 200 0 708 1.460 4,964 4,963 4285 2440062 6040724 Outcrop Channel 200 0 68 1.810 180 666 4288 2440062 6040720 Outcrop Channel 200 0 33 0.686 65 204 4289 2440062 6040726 Outcrop Channel 200 0 24 0.925 107 209 4290 2440061 6040729 Outcrop Channel 200 0 79 0.839 26,768 16,085 4291 2440061 6040730 Outcrop Channel 200 0 105 0.272 24,409 12,621 4292 2440060 6040732 Outcrop Channel 200 0 45 0.171 24,174 12,853 4293 2440061 6040735 Outcrop Channel 200 0 17 0.229 9,905 6,516 4294 2440063 6040735 Outcrop Channel 200 0 12 0.305 651 1,883 4295 2440063 6040739 Outcrop Channel 200 0 5 0.247 137 1,312 4296 2440061 6040742 Outcrop Channel 200 0 133 2.040 16,922 12,978 4297 2440062 6040744 Outcrop Channel 200 0 212 0.417 17,983 9,515 4298 2440066 6040748 Outcrop Channel 180 90 85 0.228 21,579 13,996 4299 2440086 6040746 Subcrop Composite



5 0.077 195 653 4300 2439969 6040765 Mine Dump 150 90 6 0.094 136 271 4301 2440149 6040367 Mine Dump 200 60 8 0.075 200 130 4302 2440127 6040380 Not recorded



25 1.240 986 578 4303 2440105 6040400 Mine Dump 200 60 9 0.194 657 139 4304 2440089 6040433 Mine Dump 200 0 18 0.808 771 528 4305 2440067 6040431 Mine Dump 200 0 <5 0.032 68 186 4306 2440050 6040415 Mine Dump 200 0 13 0.332 1,374 630 4307 2440048 6040411 Mine Dump 200 0 5 0.038 74 184 4308 2440026 6040427 Mine Dump 200 130 9 0.368 2,258 2,499 4309 2440102 6040525 Mine Dump



62 0.474 3,396 275 4310 2440059 6040485 Mine Dump 200 120 <5 0.034 77 154 4311 2440049 6040444 Mine Dump 200 290 <5 0.057 63 118 4312 2440006 6040439 Mine Dump 200

11 0.230 364 298 4313 2440015 6040444 Mine Dump



25 1.025 1,048 262 4314 2440023 6040479 Mine Dump 200 110 <5 0.011 25 111 4315 2440039 6040509 Mine Dump 200 170 <5 0.068 110 132 4318 2440079 6040521 Mine Dump 200 150 <5 0.025 31 154 4319(8) 2440065 6040738 Outcrop Composite



210 1.620 42,097 22,672 4320 2440241 6040636 Subcrop Composite



<5 0.008 110 121 4321 2440293 6040594 Outcrop Channel 280 90 <5 0.008 192 150 4322 2440203 6040235 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.039 21 71 4323 2439940 6040265 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.008 11 86 4324 2440102 6040482 Mine Dump 200 200 7 0.131 285 561 4325 2440050 6039769 Outcrop Composite



8 2.080 53 86 4326 2445263 6035159 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.006 5 70 4327 2445270 6035090 Outcrop Composite



26.0 0.026 37 175 4328 2445247 6035007 Outcrop Composite



<5 3.390 61 134 4329 2445250 6035005 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.049 13 80 4330 2448707 6035962 Outcrop Composite



35 0.449 64 84 4331 2448711 6035963 Outcrop Composite



17 0.140 44 64 4332 2444003 6037410 Mine Dump



6 0.793 624 484 4333 2444000 6037374 Outcrop Composite



15 2.020 61 68 4334 2449818 6037854 Outcrop Select



38 1.640 166 91 4335 2449740 6037990 Outcrop Composite



62 5.780 164 96 4336 2449690 6038031 Mine Dump



18 1.750 198 182 4337 2448998 6038428 Outcrop Channel 120 270 372 1.435 120 673 4338 2449015 6038412 Outcrop Channel 110

7 0.759 7 82 4339 2444807 6036267 Float Select



<5 0.007 6 59 4340 2444815 6036263 Subcrop Select



635 0.157 1,987 1,794 4341 2445076 6036272 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 1.460 73 62 4342 2445080 6036264 Outcrop Channel 70 180 <5 0.310 35 132 4343 2445083 6036264 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 0.013 5 62 4344 2445090 6036269 Mine Dump 200 0 <5 3.820 145 80 Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Channel

Length

(cm) Channel

Orientation

(°) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8 (ppm) V 2 O 5 (ppm) 4346 2445181 6036252 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 0.433 5 73 4347 2445249 6036248 Subcrop Channel 200 240 <5 1.175 4 52 4348 2446002 6036256 Outcrop Channel 160

13 4.480 238 68 4350 2445961 6036251 Outcrop Composite



8 1.050 46 59 4351 2445917 6036262 Outcrop Channel 180 110 <5 0.976 26 57 4352 2445852 6036280 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.722 7 73 4353 2445726 6036259 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 0.139 37 180 4354 2445723 6036260 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 0.362 12 57 4355 2445720 6036263 Outcrop Channel 200 180 <5 0.533 8 59 4356 2445523 6036252 Outcrop Channel 130 240 <5 0.383 4 45 4357 2445445 6036254 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.734 5 48 4358 2445458 6036301 Outcrop Channel 180 180 12 2.780 189 105 4359 2446453 6036262 Outcrop Composite



10 3.680 93 82 4360 2446565 6036305 Outcrop Channel 120 180 9 0.926 68 77 4361 2446544 6036304 Outcrop Channel 110 180 19 2.000 329 104 4362 2446519 6036288 Outcrop Channel 170 180 7 1.595 92 62 4363 2446349 6036247 Mine Dump 200 120 31 0.998 157 95 4364 2446311 6036238 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.507 21 52 4365 2446201 6036261 Outcrop Channel 100

<5 8.540 26 198 4366 2447091 6036238 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 4.330 31 82 4367 2447078 6036240 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 0.831 30 84 4368 2446759 6036239 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.601 7 45 4369 2446639 6036267 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.836 21 57 4370 2446798 6036260 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.046 27 179 4371 2447195 6036214 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.161 6 62 4372 2447903 6035889 Outcrop Channel 120 120 <5 2.350 29 154 4373 2447824 6035915 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.339 4 86 4374 2448267 6035877 Subcrop Select



5 2.200 74 89 4375 2448287 6035870 Subcrop Select



5 3.050 71 77 4378 2446352 6035774 Outcrop Channel 150 50 <5 0.559 35 100 4379 2446347 6035763 Outcrop Channel

30 <5 0.466 5 84 4380 2446126 6035620 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.593 26 82 4381 2446032 6035350 Outcrop Composite



<5 0.004 35 55 4382 2446146 6035400 Outcrop Channel 120 40 <5 0.038 22 96 4383 2445480 6035148 Outcrop Composite



105 1.325 70 200 4384 2445490 6035156 Outcrop Composite



<5 2.370 11 79 4385 2445774 6035357 Outcrop Composite



24 0.217 69 168 4386 2445770 6035347 Float Select



8 0.569 73 75 4387 2445772 6035252 Outcrop Channel 60 240 77 0.017 284 59 4388 2445567 6034864 Outcrop Composite



13 0.065 43 120 4389 2445522 6034904 Outcrop Channel 160 20 <5 0.007 38 84 4390 2445517 6034897 Outcrop Channel 200 10 <5 0.003 30 82 4391 2447591 6036155 Subcrop Composite



7 0.213 53 61 4392 2448224 6035655 Float Select



<5 0.096 5 52 4393 2448187 6035678 Subcrop Select



<5 0.081 10 68 4394 2448134 6035690 Float Select



39 0.423 42 116 4395 2448135 6035316 Outcrop Select



26 0.569 77 50 4396 2444590 6036319 Outcrop Channel 170 180 62 1.590 65 146 4397 2444667 6036313 Outcrop Channel 80 180 <5 0.701 26 52 4398 2444716 6036295 Outcrop Channel 170 180 <5 0.880 22 71 4399 2444580 6036321 Outcrop Channel 170 180 205 1.355 855 268 4400 2450109 6037912 Outcrop Channel 150 140 10 2.050 111 54 4401 2449781 6037862 Outcrop Select



15 1.160 130 87 4402 2449771 6037840 Outcrop Select



23 1.055 120 87 4403 2449827 6037945 Float Select



27 3.660 91 86 4404 2449782 6037967 Outcrop Channel 100 180 9 1.920 116 80 4405 2449780 6037962 Mine Dump 200 150 38 4.370 377 91 4408 2449651 6038044 Outcrop Composite



21 5.110 284 161 Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Channel

Length

(cm) Channel

Orientation

(°) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) U 3 O 8 (ppm) V 2 O 5 (ppm) 4409 2449667 6038061 Float Select



5 1.775 57 114 4410 2446412 6034546 Outcrop Select



<5 0.129 69 66 4411 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Channel 100 200 <5 0.075 310 80 4412 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Channel 120 200 <5 0.015 116 66 4413 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Select



<5 0.021 17 71 4414 2445908 6034400 Outcrop Channel 170 310 <5 0.098 276 68 4415 2445908 6034399 Outcrop Channel 120 310 <5 0.005 23 91 4416 2445785 6034305 Outcrop Channel 120 90 <5 0.007 28 96 4417 2445791 6034307 Outcrop Channel 110 0 <5 0.006 15 57 4418 2445204 6034412 Outcrop Channel 160 160 <5 0.393 4 102 4419 2445209 6034419 Outcrop Channel 140 0 <5 0.069 6 50 4420 2445117 6034346 Subcrop Composite



<5 0.367 2 93 4421 2445091 6034329 Float Select



36 1.935 125 114 4422 2445090 6034328 Subcrop Channel 100 30 <5 0.135 2 55 4423 2447696 6041535 Outcrop Composite



17 4.270 31 114 4424 2447729 6041426 Outcrop Composite



8 3.110 15 100 4425 2444862 6043361 Outcrop Composite



<5 2.200 5 71

Notes: 1) Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924) 2) ppm = g/t 3) 10,000 ppm = 1.0% 4) U converted to U 3 O 8 using the conversion factor U x 1.1792 and V converted to V 2 O 5 using the conversion factor V x 1.7852. 5) The primary ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements. 6) "<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection. 7) Over-limit samples for Cu (>25,000) were analysed using the ALS method "ME-OG62", which is uses four acid digestion to break down most silicates and all but the most resistive minerals. 8) Over-limit sample 4319, originally reported as>25,000 ppm U, was reanalysed using the ALS method "U-XRF15b", which is an ore grade XRF assay of a sample prepared by fusion with an oxidizing flux.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium