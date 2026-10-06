Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom awarded $32 million contract for Phase 2 of NCTA's Complete 540

Contract valued at $32 million for design-build and multi-year maintenance and operations

Extends the Triangle Expressway 10 miles, completing the outer 540 loop around Raleigh

Continues Kapsch's nearly decade-long, tolling partnership with NCTA

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2026 / PRNewswire / -- The North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA) has awarded Kapsch TrafficCom a $32 million contract to complete Phase 2 of the Complete 540 project, extending the Triangle Expressway an additional 10 miles and closing the outer loop around the greater Raleigh area. Upon completing Phase 2, Kapsch will have deployed all tolling operations for the 36.8-mile loop of the Complete 540 expressway.

Phase 2 extends the roadway from I-40/US-70 to the existing I-540/I-87/US-64/US-264 interchange in Knightdale, connecting to the 18-mile Phase 1 segment Kapsch completed in September 2024. The contract covers design-build work followed by a multi-year maintenance and operations term.

The new segment includes 12 toll zones and 64 lanes, all instrumented for all-electronic, open-road tolling without in-pavement sensors. The system meets NCTA's requirement for fully overhead infrastructure while holding to stringent performance standards, and will run on a cloud-based platform. Phase 2 is planned to open to drivers in late 2028.

"We're honored by NCTA's continued trust in Kapsch to deliver the next stage of the Complete 540 project," said JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "This award builds on nearly a decade of partnership, and we take seriously the responsibility of extending the same reliable tolling experience across ten more miles of North Carolina roadway. We're proud to keep supporting NCTA's vision for the future of the Triangle region and working alongside the exemplary NCTA project team and leadership."

NCTA first selected Kapsch in 2018 to modernize the Triangle Expressway, a project that opened to traffic in September 2024 and has met or exceeded NCTA's stringent performance requirements, including 99.9 percent vehicle detection accuracy and 99.9 percent image capture and correlation accuracy. Phase 2 builds directly on that track record, extending the same system another 10 miles toward Knightdale.

"We build and operate some of the nation's most advanced roadways, and Complete 540 keeps that promise moving forward," said J.J. Eden, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the North Carolina Turnpike Authority. "This is how we get North Carolina's infrastructure ready for the next generation of drivers."

The announcement continues NCTA's longstanding partnership with Kapsch to drive next-generation tolling technology. Earlier this year, the two launched the world's first production-level cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) tolling deployment on a live roadway on the Triangle Expressway which continues to capture transactions as connected vehicles increase in the area.

A division of Kapsch TrafficCom in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom North America is based in Atlanta, Georgia and serves Canada, the United States, and Puerto Rico. The region is home to 700 team members across 25 offices and processes more than one billion customer transactions in the US every year.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the company covers the entire customer value chain, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2025/26 financial year, about 2,700 employees generated revenues of EUR 431 million.

Press contact:

Sandra Bijelic ? Head of Corporate Communications?

Kapsch TrafficCom

P +43?664?628 1720?

sandra. bijelic @ kapsch.net ? Ashley Boncimino Regional?Marketing Manager

Kapsch TrafficCom

[email protected]

SOURCE Kapsch TrafficCom AG