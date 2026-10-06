Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Enters US Fuel Retail Through Distribution Partnership with Allied Electronics, Inc.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform, today announced a distribution partnership with Allied Electronics, Inc. to bring Nayax Fuel's VPOS Media 5 outdoor payment solution to fuel retailers across the United States.

The US fuel market operates at exceptional scale, with convenience stores generating over $450 billion in fuel sales in 2025 and selling an estimated 80% of the fuel Americans buy, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). Drivers increasingly pay for that fuel by card, which now represents 81% of transactions at the pump, up from 64% a decade ago. That shift has made modern payment infrastructure at the pump a necessity for US fuel retailers, central to how they serve customers.

This partnership meets that need by bringing Nayax payment infrastructure to US fuel retailers alongside Allied, a partner retailers know and trust. Allied has served the retail petroleum industry since 1978, and its systems, including the NeXGen PRIME forecourt controller, operate at tens of thousands of locations nationwide. Nayax Fuel, a dedicated vertical within the Nayax group, extends that foundation with a comprehensive portfolio spanning payment at the dispenser, forecourt control, and station management, building on the successful integration of OTI PetroSmart and Roseman.

"Allied and Nayax share an important focus on making the forecourt work better for retailers," said Eli Bar, General Manager, Nayax Fuel. "Allied is one of the most respected names in US fuel retail, and our payment technology and solution give its customers a fuel-specific option built to meet the same high standard."

"The US fuel industry is moving through a modernization cycle, and operators need both reliable forecourt systems and modern payment solutions at the pump" said Bob Danford, Director of Engineering & Development at Allied Electronics, Inc. "Nayax complements our solutions with a purpose-built payment terminal backed by global payments infrastructure, allowing us to deliver the complete package to retailers together."

Nayax Fuel will present its fuel retail solutions at the NACS Show, October 7-9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors can find Nayax at booth C6385.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2026, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,250 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency, effectively and simply. For more information, please visit https://www.nayax.com/

ABOUT ALLIED ELECTRONICS, INC.

When it comes to forecourt integration, no other company has done more for the retail petroleum industry than Allied Electronics, Inc. Allied has provided the major oil, travel plaza, C-store, casino/gaming, and many other markets with new technology for service station automation since 1978.

From a corner store in Tennessee to American military bases overseas, Allied's core business is supplying best-in-class forecourt solutions. Specifically, Allied Electronics, Inc. proudly manufactures and sells the NeXGen PRIME forecourt controller.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships published by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com