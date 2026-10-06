Boule Diagnostics AB: Boule Diagnostics Strengthens Long-Term Strategic Collaboration in India

Boule Diagnostics AB and Q-Line Biotech Limited have updated the licensing agreement between the two parties relating to diagnostic reagents, consumables and hematology analyzers for India market. The update of the framework is intended to simplify the commercial structure, align incentives for long-term growth, and create a stronger foundation for expanding the installed base of Boule systems across the Indian market. The agreement reflects the successful collaboration between the parties over many years and supports both companies' shared objective of increasing access to high-quality, cost-effective hematology diagnostics throughout India.

India remains one of Boule's most strategically important markets, driven by increasing healthcare investments, expanding laboratory infrastructure and growing demand for reliable diagnostic solutions across both public and private healthcare sectors. In particular, the Company sees favorable market conditions as several public healthcare procurement programs and tenders are expected to be launched during the coming year.

In addition, evolving procurement requirements, including broader adoption of RFID-enabled laboratory workflows and traceability solutions, are expected to contribute to market growth.

Johan Folkunger, CEO of Boule Diagnostics, comments:

"India remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for Boule. The increasing adoption of RFID technology reflects a broader trend toward improved quality assurance, traceability, and workflow efficiency in laboratories. Together with our partner Q-line Biotech, we are well positioned to support customers as they modernize their diagnostic infrastructure."

RFID technology enables automatic identification and traceability of consumables and reagents, helping laboratories improve operational efficiency, reduce manual handling, and support compliance with quality standards. The expected increase in demand aligns closely with Boule's strategy of delivering innovative and customer-focused diagnostic solutions in high-growth markets.

Commitment to Long-Term Growth

Boule and Q-line Biotech continue to invest in strengthening customer support, service capabilities, and market access across India. The companies have worked together for more than a decade to expand access to high-quality hematology diagnostics and to support the growing needs of healthcare providers throughout the country.

The anticipated expansion of RFID adoption further reinforces Boule's confidence in the long-term growth potential of the Indian diagnostics market and its commitment to delivering solutions that improve laboratory productivity and patient care.

Contacts



Johan Folkunger, VD, johan.folkunger@boule.com, phone +46 (0) 70-250 54 74

Michael af Winklerfelt, CFO, michael.af.winklerfelt@boule.com, phone +46 (0)70-553 54 22



About Us

Boule Diagnostics AB (publ) is a global company consisting of two business segments, Diagnostics and OEM CDS. Diagnostics is specialized in near-patient, decentralized diagnostic solutions for human and veterinary applications, serving hospitals, clinics, laboratories. OEM CDS develops and delivers reliable reagent, blood controls and calibrators tailored for diagnostic companies worldwide.

With operations in Sweden, the United States, Mexico, and Russia, and a global distribution network spanning more than 100 countries, Boule combines a resilient business model with strong positions in key growth markets. In 2025, Boule reported net sales of SEK 490 million and has about 200 employees worldwide. Boule has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2011. http://www.boule.com