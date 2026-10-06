Morar brings 17+ years of experience across AI, IoT, and connected systems, including leadership of a global engineering organization at TK Elevator

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSAI) ("MultiSensor AI," "MSAI," or the "Company"), a pioneer in early threat detection and condition-based monitoring, today announced the appointment of Monil Morar to Vice President of Engineering and AI Platform. In this role, Morar will report directly to the CEO and lead the Company's engineering organization, AI platform strategy, architecture, and technology roadmap as MSAI advances its intelligence platform.

Morar brings more than 17 years of experience building connected products across industrial, hazardous area, and regulated environments. His background spans controls engineering, embedded systems, and enterprise software, including work on ATEX/IEC-Ex hazardous-zone systems, oil-field drilling controls, and FDA-regulated medical devices. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Engineer for Digital Connectivity & AI Transformation at TK Elevator Corp, where he launched an engineering organization across four global regions and six product lines, architecting connected products with AI integrated B2B workflows that drove measurable business outcomes and operational efficiency. Earlier in his career, he developed and commercialized VisionIQ and SenseIQ, real-time industrial safety and condition-monitoring platforms whose intellectual property was later acquired by Microsoft. He also holds three patents spanning industrial safety and connected-infrastructure systems.

"Monil brings a rare combination of deep experience in industrial systems and hands-on leadership in scaling AI and cloud platforms," said Asim Akram, Chief Executive Officer of MultiSensor AI. "His appointment strengthens our ability to integrate sensor data, software and AI into a scalable intelligence platform that delivers measurable safety, reliability, and operational value for customers."

"Before I ever touched digitalization or cloud connectivity, I spent years on the plant floor working with equipment," said Morar. "That's shaped how I see this moment: The future of engineering requires solving both the physical operational problems and the business challenges at the same time. That's what drew me to MultiSensor AI: real technology already solving real problems, with the room to build what comes next."

The appointment reflects MSAI's continued investment in technology leadership as it scales its integrated reliability and early threat detection platform across industrial, logistics, energy, and data center customers.

See how MultiSensor AI helps teams detect early signs of equipment degradation.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI is a multi-sensor condition intelligence solution for high-throughput and highly automated industrial operations. By unifying thermal, vibration, environmental, and visual sensor data in a single solution, MultiSensor AI enables reliability teams to proactively protect uptime, reduce maintenance costs, enhance safety, and extend the useful life of their most critical assets. Learn more here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "would" or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, management's expectations regarding its strategic priorities and objectives, future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Source: MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.

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