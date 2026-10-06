Ramat Gan, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS) (TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and predictive maintenance (PdM) solutions for the defense and industrial markets, today announced that Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer will present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be found at: https://ldmicroevents.com.

Mr. Ofer will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on October 19-20. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their LD Micro representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with subsidiaries in Europe and Israel, is advancing the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) industries through an AI-powered platform designed for mission-critical systems across the aviation, aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, and industrial sectors.

By combining advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai helps organizations improve safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. The Company's technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance performance.

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We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of our website. For more information, please visit www.odysight.ai or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

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