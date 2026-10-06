Just 16 of the 79 manufacturer websites analyzed have a quote button that knows which product the buyer was viewing. The rest send that buyer to a generic contact form.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Web design and WordPress development agency IT Monks has published a performance benchmark of 79 U.S. manufacturer websites. Each site was scored on four buyer actions: finding the product, verifying the company, checking the price, and requesting a quote.





IT Monks' benchmark tests what manufacturer websites let buyers do.

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The research found:

16 of 79 sites (20%) have a quote button that carries the product into the request. The other 63 send the buyer to a general contact form, a login screen, or no button at all.

that carries the product into the request. The other 63 send the buyer to a general contact form, a login screen, or no button at all. 20 of 79 sites (25%) pass Google's Core Web Vitals speed test , the metric Google confirms it uses in ranking.

, the metric Google confirms it uses in ranking. 47 of 79 sites (59%) have at least one critical accessibility error .

. 55 of 79 sites (70%) offer a downloadable datasheet , but only seven of 22 catalog part makers offer a CAD file an engineer can drop directly into their design.

, but only seven of 22 catalog part makers offer a CAD file an engineer can drop directly into their design. 68 of 79 sites (86%) display at least one quality certificate their industry expects, the strongest result in the study.





IT Monks' benchmark of 79 manufacturer websites across four buyer journey steps.

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Company size made little difference. Small manufacturers averaged 64.5 out of 100 on the study's scoring model, compared to 62.1 for large companies. Small companies were more likely to have a product-aware quote button and visible certificates. Large companies were more likely to name their people.

"Manufacturers are starting to treat the website as a product catalog, but the next shift is treating it as a machine-readable sales channel," said IT Monks founder and CEO Alex Osmichenko.

"If an engineer or an AI agent can't reliably identify a product, understand its specifications, and get to the next step, the information may exist on the site without being usable when it matters."

Even the ten highest-scoring sites in the study had gaps. All ten displayed certificates and offered datasheets. Six still routed buyers to a general contact form for a quote. Four had homepages over 4 MB. The top score in the study was 82.1 out of 100.

The research also measured whether AI systems can read these sites at all, using Google's Lighthouse "agentic browsing" audit. Seventeen of 79 sites passed the accessibility-tree check, which Google calls a browsing agent's primary data model, and 12 of 79 had an llms.txt file.

To learn more about IT Monks, visit https://itmonks.com/.

About IT Monks:

IT Monks helps marketing teams run their WordPress sites without requiring a developer for routine changes. The agency builds on Gutenberg and Full Site Editing, then wires in the CRM, ERP, PIM, and marketing automation systems a site needs once it's live. Over 16-plus years, IT Monks has delivered 940-plus projects for manufacturing, SaaS, B2B platform, travel, and finance companies.

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