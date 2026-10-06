Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Creasey Casting Limited in August 2026

Pursuit Aerospace ("Pursuit"), a global manufacturer of complex aircraft engine components, today announced new investments to expand its Aerospace casting capabilities in conjunction with the Company's recent acquisition of Creasey Castings Limited ("Creasey Castings"), which was completed on August 11, 2026 and marks the Company's sixth acquisition since 2023.

Creasey Castings Limited is a UK-based sandcasting specialist with a 35+ year heritage of producing high precision, high-quality magnesium and aluminum castings for demanding applications. Located adjacent to Pursuit's existing sandcasting foundry in Sittingbourne, the acquisition increases Pursuit's capacity at a time when aerospace magnesium sandcasting availability is significantly constrained. Creasey supplements Sittingbourne with a skilled workforce, broad alloy capabilities and in-house simulation, heat treat and non-destructive testing capabilities.

Creasey Castings will be integrated into Pursuit's current Sittingbourne operations, with planned investments to build on the combined capability at the sites and more seamlessly serve Pursuit's global Aerospace and Defense customer base.

Expansion and Investment in Casting Capabilities

On September 3, Pursuit began a significant expansion of its Aerospace casting operations in Tunis, Tunisia, adding a third building to the Company's existing footprint. This expansion will add 40% of additional square footage. Upon completion, the Tunis operation is expected to occupy over 140,000 square feet and to employ over 1,000 people. Pursuit's Tunis operations specialize in producing nickel and cobalt-based investment castings for leading aeroengine manufacturers.

This expansion provides additional furnace and shell line capacity to serve our customers and also creates additional capacity for new work. The new space will help optimize Pursuit's Tunis footprint and will allow for the insourcing of additional post-casting machining and special processing which aligns with Pursuit's vertical integration strategy. The expansion demonstrates Pursuit's continuing commitment to its customers and to making its Tunis operations an aerospace casting center of excellence.

The Company expects to complete the expansion in the second half of 2027.

"These actions significantly increase our investment and sandcasting capacity and add new capabilities to our casting operations," said Ben Adams, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Pursuit. "These investments demonstrate our continuing commitment to support the most important needs of our customers, now and into the future."

About Pursuit

Pursuit Aerospace (www.pursuitaero.com) is a leading global manufacturer of complex, tight tolerance components for aeroengine and other aerospace applications. Pursuit provides scaled and vertically-integrated capabilities, include forgings, castings, machined and fabricated parts and component MRO services. The company serves OEM and Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers worldwide through highly integrated processes and lean production systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006587482/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

media@pursuitaero.com