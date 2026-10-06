Poland's Ministry of Climate and Environment has announced a new subsidy scheme for home energy and heat storage units. The program is geared towards individuals with a renewable energy micro-installation already connected to the grid. Support will be available for energy storage units with a capacity of at least 10 kWh and heat storage units with a capacity of at least 100 liters. The scheme will cover costs related to the purchase and installation of home storage units. Up to PLN 16,000 ($4,127.57) is available to prosumers in the net-billing system buying energy storage systems, while prosumers ...

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