NextTrip to Present at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026

Richard Marshall to present October 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET and meet with investors

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip" or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel, today announced that Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development, will attend and present on behalf of the Company at Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026, taking place October 27-29, 2026, at Arcadian Court & Loft in Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Marshall will deliver NextTrip's formal presentation on Wednesday, October 28, from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings. The presentation will review the Company's progress in connecting global travel media, consumer bookings and technology for travel advisors.

Conference Details

Event: Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026

Dates: October 27-29, 2026

Venue: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto, Canada

Presenter: Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development

Presentation: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET

Investor Meetings: Available for one-on-one meetings

Investors interested in attending or scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Marshall may register through the conference website at https://planetmicrocap.com/events or contact Richard.Marshall@NextTrip.com.

Planet MicroCap Toronto brings together public companies and the investment community for company presentations, one-on-one meetings and networking.

NextTrip's presentation will include a brief update on recent announcements and strategic highlights:

JOURNY TV distribution: Expansion on YouTube and the launch of JOURNY TV and JOURNY Español on LG Channels across 20 international markets, extending the Company's global travel media presence.

Expansion on YouTube and the launch of JOURNY TV and JOURNY Español on LG Channels across 20 international markets, extending the Company's global travel media presence. NextTrip Pro: Launch of an integrated advisor platform offering marketing and booking tools, group travel services and participation rewards, while advisors retain their existing affiliations, branding and client relationships.

Launch of an integrated advisor platform offering marketing and booking tools, group travel services and participation rewards, while advisors retain their existing affiliations, branding and client relationships. JOURNYGO: Development of the Company's "Watch. Scan. Book. Go." experience, connecting travel programming with interactive engagement, AI-assisted planning and dynamically packaged, bookable itineraries.

Development of the Company's "Watch. Scan. Book. Go." experience, connecting travel programming with interactive engagement, AI-assisted planning and dynamically packaged, bookable itineraries. Original content and destination entertainment: The announced premiere of I DO: In Destination, hosted by Ben Higgins, and the launch of NextTrip LIVE, with its first destination music experience scheduled for November 13-16 in Riviera Cancún, supported by NextTrip Groups.

"We look forward to sharing our progress with investors in Toronto," said Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development at NextTrip. "Expanded JOURNY distribution, NextTrip Pro and our content-to-commerce initiatives create more ways to connect audiences with travel bookings while supporting advertising and sponsorship opportunities."

For conference information and registration, visit https://planetmicrocap.com/events.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. NextTrip offers complementary brands that serve consumers and business customers in their respective markets while contributing to a broader content-to-commerce ecosystem.

Its portfolio includes JOURNY TV, TravelMagazine.com, JOURNYGO, YADA's creator-commerce capabilities, Five Star Alliance, NextTrip Travel and NextTrip Pro's advisor and group travel services. Together, these businesses combine entertainment, travel inspiration, audiences, booking capabilities and shared technology to engage travelers from discovery through planning, booking and fulfillment.

By connecting its brands, NextTrip seeks to strengthen each line of business, support growth across the ecosystem and create value for consumers, shareholders and travel professionals, while expanding opportunities for destinations, creators, sponsors, advertisers and industry partners.

For more information, visit www.nexttripinc.com and investors.nexttrip.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Email: Richard.Marshall@NextTrip.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Jérôme Cliche

Oncore Network LLC

Phone: +1-302-488-9830

Email: IR@oncorenetwork.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-to-present-at-planet-microcap-toronto-2026-1232574