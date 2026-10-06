Eco Wave Power Global AB to Present at National Investment Banking Association 153rd Investment Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq:WAVE), a pioneering onshore wave energy technology company, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman will present at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, taking place on October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Representing the Company, Inna Braverman, will present on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 8:55 AM, providing an overview of the Company's business strategy, growth opportunities, recent developments, and outlook. Ms. Braverman will also participate in one on one meetings throughout the day.

During the presentation, Ms. Braverman is expected to highlight Eco Wave Power's progress in advancing its patented onshore wave energy technology across key global markets, including the Company's operational projects in Israel and the Port of Los Angeles, as well as projects under development in Portugal, Taiwan and India.

The presentation will also address the growing global demand for reliable renewable electricity, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, data centers and digital infrastructure. Eco Wave Power believes its technology, which generates clean electricity from ocean and sea waves using existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties and piers, offers a scalable renewable energy solution close to coastal cities, ports and energy-intensive infrastructure.

Eco Wave Power has continued to expand its engagement with the global AI ecosystem. The Company's technology was featured during NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote presentation at NVIDIA GTC as part of a Digital Twin model showcasing renewable energy infrastructure, while Eco Wave Power U.S.'s AI-focused activities have also been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program.

The NIBA Conference brings together public companies, investment professionals, family offices, broker-dealers, investment bankers and other members of the financial community, providing participating companies with opportunities to present their growth strategies and engage directly with investors.

For more information about The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, please visit https://nibanet.org/conference/niba-october-6-7-2026-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference/

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

As global electricity demand continues to rise, driven in part by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and digital infrastructure, Eco Wave Power is positioning its technology as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs.

With a mission to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy while supporting the next generation of digital and industrial infrastructure, Eco Wave Power developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and co-funded by EDF Power Solutions. In the United States, the Company launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy.

Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, India and additional markets. The Company has received international recognition and support from organizations including the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the EU Horizon 2020 program, and was honored with the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "WAVE."

For more information, please visit:

www.ecowavepower.com

Press inquiries:

info@ecowavepower.com

Note: Information available on or through the websites mentioned herein does not form part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company (NASDAQ: WAVE) is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the planned site visits and meetings with Rhode Island authorities regarding the potential development of a commercial wave energy project in Rhode Island; the Company's belief that Rhode Island could be an attractive market for its continued U.S. expansion; the Company's strategy to evaluate pathways from demonstration projects toward larger-scale commercial deployments in the United States; and the positioning of wave energy as a scalable, nearshore renewable energy solution capable of supporting next-generation power needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/eco-wave-power-global-ab-publ-nasdaq-wave-to-present-at-national-investment-bankin-1232794