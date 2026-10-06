Transaction formally disclosed in the Company's Supplemental Information Report on OTC Markets, completing a three-part sequence begun September 30 and October 1, 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CFSU) ("CFS" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Complete Defense Solutions, Inc. ("CDS"), has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent (the "Letter") with Ai Arsenals, Inc. ("AiA"), a sovereign secure AI and defense private manufacturing company partnered with CDS. The Letter, dated October 4, 2026, has been formally disclosed in the Company's Supplemental Information Report Pursuant to OTCID Disclosure Guidelines, filed and published on OTC Markets on October 5, 2026. Today's announcement is the third in a series of three and marks the first defined transaction to emerge from the strategy the Company set out in its September 30 and October 1, 2026 releases.

A Deliberate Sequence, Now on the Record

The Company has advanced its defense and artificial intelligence strategy and physical foundation supporting it publicly and in sequence, as follows:

On September 30, 2026, CFS announced the expansion of its strategic positioning across the U.S. defense manufacturing ecosystem, including the secured and sovereign artificial intelligence capabilities relevant to National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), and its work to align the acquisition targets of Complete Defense Solutions with emerging AI driven manufacturing providers.

On October 1, 2026, the Company reported on its development projects, including Colorado land holdings that give the Company and its subsidiaries a physical foundation of more than one-million square feet of light industrial manufacturing potential for that strategic positioning strategy.

This Binding Letter of Intent is the first defined transaction to follow from them, and, unlike a strategic statement, it is now a matter of formal disclosure: its terms are set out in the Supplemental Information Report the Company filed on OTC Markets on October 5, 2026.

Terms of the Binding Letter of Intent

As disclosed in the Supplemental Information Report, the Letter provides for the acquisition by CDS of newly issued shares of AiA Series A Preferred Stock in exchange for shares of the Company's Series A Defense Preferred Stock (the "Exchange"). At closing, AiA will issue to CDS newly issued shares of AiA Preferred Stock intended to equal 9% of the total valuation of all AiA outstanding shares at the time of the transaction, in exchange for shares of the Company's Series A Defense Preferred Stock delivered by the Company.

The aggregate value of the Exchange (the "Exchange Amount") has not been fixed. As set out in the filing, it will be agreed by the parties in writing at or prior to closing, based on the valuations of AiA and CDS at that time and the results of a 90-day due diligence period. The number of shares exchanged will equal the Exchange Amount divided by $100.00 (the set value of the Company's Series A Defense Preferred Stock), rounded down to the nearest whole share. The completed transaction, including the final Exchange Amount, will be made available in the Company's OTCID financial report following closing.

"On September 30th we described our strategy, and on October 1st we described the physical foundation behind it," said Jeff Gabrelcik, CEO of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. "This Binding Letter of Intent is the next step, and we have put it on the record. By disclosing it in our Supplemental Information Report on OTC Markets, we are holding ourselves to the same standard of transparency that has guided this entire sequence: a defined path for Complete Defense Solutions to hold a preferred equity position in a sovereign secure AI and defense manufacturing company, subject to due diligence and an Exchange Amount to be agreed at closing."

"The defense companies Complete Defense Solutions evaluates increasingly depend on secured AI compute, and that compute must run in secured, accredited environments on resilient, sovereign power," said Ken Tapp, a Director of Complete Defense Solutions. "Ai Arsenals' focus on sovereign secure AI and defense manufacturing aligns directly with the secured and sovereign AI compute thesis we outlined on September 30th. The strategy we announced is now producing defined transactions, and I have recorded a short video walking our shareholders through this one and how all three announcements fit together."

Watch Video: Company video review of the CDS and Ai Arsenals Binding Letter of Intent:

https://completefin.com/newsroom/videos

CFSu Supplemental Information Report Pursuant to OTCID Disclosure Guidelines (October 5, 2026)

CFSu and Complete Defense Solutions continue to evaluate strategic AI and defense sector partnerships, business acquisition targets, AI driven manufacturing investment opportunities, and advanced technology relationships, while maintaining appropriate confidentiality around proprietary, commercial and defense-related information.

About Complete Financial Solutions, Inc.

Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. is a U.S.-based holding company focused on strategic opportunities across defense, aerospace, space, advanced technology, manufacturing, infrastructure and related markets. The Company acquires businesses focused on National and Economic Security Priorities, creating strategies and partnerships with government, military, and law enforcement agencies to accelerate initiatives ensuring national security and safety.

Complete Financial Solutions - Web Site

About Complete Defense Solutions, Inc.

Complete Defense Solutions is a management holding company with a strategy centered on connecting institutional capital, next generation military technology, AI driven defense manufacturing and strategic relationships to support scalable domestic defense capabilities.

Complete Defense Solutions - Web Site

About NSPM-11

In June 2026, the White House issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 (NSPM-11), a directive that fundamentally changes how the Department of War, the Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies acquire and use artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that relate to future events, plans, or expectations of Complete Financial Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of due diligence, agreement on the Exchange Amount, and the closing of the proposed transaction with Ai Arsenals, Inc.; the risk that the parties do not agree on the Exchange Amount or that the Letter is terminated; the absence of any public market for, and the uncertain value of, the AiA Series A Preferred Stock that CDS would receive; AiA's limited operating history and lack of revenue; dilution to the Company's stockholders from the issuance of Series A Defense Preferred Stock; the Company's; the need for zoning approvals, entitlements and substantial financing to develop the Company's Colorado land holdings; uncertainty as to whether NSPM-11 or other government policies will result in contracts or revenue for the Company, CDS or AiA; the limited trading volume and volatility of the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing, execute its business plan, complete proposed transactions, obtain required regulatory approvals, attract and retain key personnel, and compete effectively, as well as general economic, market, and industry conditions. The Company is not a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and does not file periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 is not available to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Disclosure information about the Company is available through the Company's OTC Markets profile page at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CFSU/disclosure, and readers are encouraged to review all available disclosure before making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Information contained on, or accessible through, the websites and video referenced in this release is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this release. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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