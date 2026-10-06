By joining forces, Adastra and Infinite Services bring clients a stronger combination: a global delivery network, deep Snowflake expertise, and a growing base in Poland.

Adastra, a global AI and data company, today announced the acquisition of Infinite Services, an enterprise data and AI company headquartered in Poland delivering also from India and the Philippines. This acquisition strengthens Adastra's ability to serve clients across one of Europe's key growth markets with a local, on-the-ground presence. It also means clients working with Infinite Services now benefit from Adastra's global delivery network and broader expertise, while continuing to work with the same trusted team under the Infinite Services name and brand they know.

"Bringing Infinite Services into Adastra means more depth, more reach, and more ways to help our clients succeed," said Andre Nadeau, Global CEO, Adastra. "Their team brings deep enterprise experience and strong data and AI capability, a natural complement. I look forward to welcoming them to Adastra and am excited for what we'll build together."

"Joining Adastra gives our team the platform to do more of what we've spent years building toward, helping our clients get real value from their data. We've built our reputation in Poland on deep technical expertise and genuine commitment to our clients' success, and that won't change. What changes is our reach: our people now work as part of a global organization, with more capability behind every client engagement," said Grazyna Zyszczak, CEO, Infinite Services.

Strengthening Snowflake Expertise

Snowflake has become a foundational platform for enterprises consolidating data and building AI capability at scale, making deep, proven expertise in the platform increasingly valuable. Infinite Services holds Snowflake Premier Partner status and was named Snowflake's CEE AI Data Cloud Partner of the Year for 2025, a distinction earned through proven implementations across key industries. This adds deeper Snowflake expertise to Adastra's offering, complementing the cloud partnerships already held by both organizations, and extends that capability to clients globally.

"Infinite Services brings Premier-level recognition on one of the industry-leading data platforms, along with important geographic market coverage and capabilities that will help us accelerate growth in our key markets such as the DACH region and North America. Together, we're building a strong Snowflake practice grounded in demonstrated delivery, one our clients can rely on for strategy and platform development at scale," said David Kalab, Chief Strategy Officer, Adastra.

Strengthening Global Data and AI Expertise in Poland

This acquisition gives Adastra a local team on the ground in Poland, one of its strategic markets in Europe. Clients across key industries now have direct access to specialists who know the Polish market from the inside, backed by established relationships in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. Infinite Services also brings a 24/7 delivery capability from Poland, India, and the Philippines, adding to Adastra's global network spanning three continents. Together, we bring global scale to clients while strengthening how Adastra and Infinite Services serve the Polish market directly.

"Poland's data and AI talent is among the strongest in Europe, and this acquisition is a direct investment in that strength," said Marius Maslo, Regional CEO, Adastra. "With the Infinite Services team, we can extend that level of support to more clients across Poland, backed by the full scale of what Adastra offers globally."

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence, responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey-building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia. Adastra is majority-owned by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). To learn more, visit adastracorp.com.

About Infinite Services

Infinite Services is an enterprise data AI company with a decade-long track record of turning complex data ecosystems into measurable business value. On a mission to accelerate the value of data and drive strategic outcomes at the world's leading organizations, Infinite Services serves Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest enterprise clients in Poland across banking, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. The company delivers globally from delivery centers in Poland, India, and the Philippines, providing round-the-clock 24/7 coverage across EU, US, and APAC time zones.

With a proven track record of over 400 completed projects, Infinite Services combines multi-cloud capability across all major cloud providers and technologies (Azure, GCP, AWS) with an industry-leading specialization in Snowflake. Partnering with Snowflake since 2019 as its first Services Partner in Poland, the company today holds Snowflake Premier Partner status, employs two of the world's 125 Snowflake Data Superheroes, and was named Snowflake's Services AI Data Cloud Partner of the Year (CEE) for FY25.

The company is powered by a senior-heavy team of 100+ data professionals, over 50% of whom are senior engineers, averaging 12+ years of hands-on delivery experience. In addition to platform development, Infinite Services offers 24/7 Managed Services that optimize platform TCO through continuous automation. To learn more, visit infinite-services.com.

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