Nutshell made DesignRush's list of the Best CRM Software for Small Businesses in 2026 for its combination of a simple CRM experience with built-in email marketing and sales automation.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Nutshell, the CRM and marketing automation platform that helps teams save time and close deals, has ranked No. 1 on DesignRush's list of the Best CRM Software for Small Businesses in 2026, earning recognition for its streamlined approach to sales management and built-in email marketing capabilities.

Nutshell was named the Top CRM Software for Small Businesses in 2026 by DesignRush

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DesignRush's ranking evaluated CRM platforms based on their ability to help small businesses organize customer information, manage sales processes, automate follow-ups, and improve visibility without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Nutshell was specifically recognized as a simple CRM with built-in email marketing, giving small teams a way to manage sales and outreach within one system.





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Other key Nutshell features highlighted in the rankings include:

Sales pipeline management with customizable stages for tracking deals through the sales process

Contact and activity tracking across emails, calls, and meetings

Sales automation for task reminders and follow-ups

Reporting dashboards for monitoring pipeline performance and campaign results

Native integrations with platforms including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Slack

"Nutshell was built around a simple idea that small businesses shouldn't have to sacrifice usability to get the sales and marketing tools they need," said Allyssa Kelley-Brown, President at Nutshell. "This recognition from DesignRush reflects the value of giving growing teams a connected system that helps them manage relationships, follow up consistently, and understand what's happening across their pipeline without adding unnecessary complexity."

To learn more about Nutshell CRM and its features, please visit www.nutshell.com.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform, so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

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