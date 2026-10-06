Lumia Security Named as a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in Securing AI

Lumia Security brings a new approach to governing AI usage across employees and autonomous agents

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Lumia Security, the AI Control Platform company, today announced that it has been named as a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in Securing AI.

As AI adoption expands across the enterprise, organizations need to govern a growing range of AI interactions and agent actions without limiting how the business uses AI. This requires understanding how AI is actually being used, applying policies that reflect the specific needs of the business, and intervening in real time when necessary across both employees and autonomous agents.

"AI is becoming the interface to work itself. Every business unit will use it differently, and every organization will need to decide what AI should and shouldn't be allowed to do in the context of its own business," said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of Lumia Security. "Security has a unique opportunity to become the enabler of that transformation, not by slowing AI adoption down, but by giving the enterprise a way to adopt it with confidence. We built Lumia to be that layer: one place where organizations can translate their business requirements into controls across how people and agents use AI."

Lumia provides an agentless AI Control Platform designed to deeply understand AI interactions and agent actions and translate that understanding into precise, real-time controls tailored to the organization.

At the core of the platform, Lumia's Protocol Analysis Engine analyzes the content, context and intent of AI interactions and agent actions across thousands of AI protocols. This allows organizations to assess how AI is being used across applications, models and environments and apply consistent controls as new AI applications and protocols emerge.

Lumia's Topic Engine adds the business context traditional security controls lack. Rather than limiting organizations to predefined data types, static classifications or pattern matching, it enables them to define the business-specific subjects they care about and create policies around them in plain language. A law firm, for example, can enforce a prohibition on seeking legal advice from AI, while another organization can establish policies around restricted business topics, acceptable AI use or other requirements specific to its operations.

Those policies can be enforced in real time through flexible interventions including allowing, alerting, redacting, modifying, triggering or blocking. Lumia integrates with existing network infrastructure, extending these controls across devices, browsers, native applications, coding environments and autonomous agents without requiring endpoint agents or browser extensions.

Lumia was founded in 2025 by Omri Iluz, former co-founder and CEO of PerimeterX, and Bobi Gilburd, former Unit 8200 CTO and Team8 CIO. The company emerged from stealth in December 2025 with $18 million in seed funding led by Team8 and New Era Capital Partners.

Source: Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in Securing AI, AI and Cybersecurity Insights Team, 24 September 2026.

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About Lumia Security

Lumia Security helps enterprises innovate confidently by governing how employees and autonomous agents use AI. Its AI Usage Control platform analyzes AI interactions and agent actions across applications, models and environments. Lumia's Protocol Analysis Engine evaluates content, context and intent, enabling organizations to apply business-aware policies and flexible, real-time enforcement before sensitive information is exposed or unwanted actions are executed.

Founded in 2025, Lumia Security has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit lumia.security.

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Lumia Security

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SOURCE: Lumia Security

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