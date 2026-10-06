Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Optima Living ("Optima" or "Optima Living"), Axium Infrastructure, via one of its managed funds ("Axium"), and DGAM Global Private Infrastructure Fund ("DGAM Infrastructure Fund") managed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., are pleased to announce the acquisition of five seniors living and continuing care communities from The Brenda Strafford Foundation ("BSF") in Calgary and Okotoks, Alberta: Bow View Manor, Cambridge Manor, Clifton House, Tudor Manor, and Wentworth Manor.

This transaction more than doubles the partners' collective investment in seniors living and care infrastructure.

The communities were acquired following an exhaustive search process led by The Brenda Strafford Foundation's Board of Directors. Optima and its partners were selected based on their alignment with BSF's values and their long-term commitment to the seniors care sector, as well as to the residents, families, employees and communities in which they operate.

With this acquisition, Optima's and Axium's jointly held portfolio grows to 30 seniors living communities across Western Canada. The transaction also marks DGAM Infrastructure Fund's second investment alongside Axium and Optima in the seniors living sector. The transaction advances a shared commitment to investing in essential seniors' infrastructure and supporting access to dignified, person-centred care as Canadians age.

"This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to growth and achieving scale in core markets," said Karim Kassam, Co-founder and Principal, Optima Living. "Being chosen as the preferred purchaser from a competitive field speaks to the trust we've built as one of Canada's leading operators and reflects our success in establishing a values-based approach."

In 2026, Optima Living has grown its portfolio by 45 per cent as measured by number of suites under management. This acquisition will add more than 1,000 suites and will include a support office in Calgary, bringing Optima's total suites under management to more than 6,200.

Alberta remains central to Optima's growth strategy, representing 76 per cent of its communities. Since 2020, Optima and its investment partners have invested more than $1 billion into the province of Alberta through seniors living and care infrastructure.

"This transaction further strengthens our position in the Canadian long-term care sector, where we see significant opportunities to support the evolving needs of Canada's aging population," said Dominic Chalifoux, Chief Asset Management and Valuation Officer, Axium Infrastructure. "As our partner, Optima's operational discipline and commitment to delivering exceptional resident and employee experiences allow us to continue scaling our partnership with confidence."

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to continuing care infrastructure," said Pierre Asselin, Senior Director, Infrastructure Investments, Desjardins Global Asset Management. "This investment reflects our confidence in the sector's long-term growth and resilience, and in Optima's proven ability to deliver high-quality care services as an operator. We are equally pleased to strengthen our partnership with Axium, a trusted partner with whom we have successfully invested across multiple infrastructure sectors."

About Optima Living

Founded in 2007 by two friends inspired by a love for seniors and their families' dementia journeys, Optima Living was created to offer a more home-like experience in seniors housing and care. What began as a personal mission has grown into one of Western Canada's leading senior living and continuing care providers, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health and Memory Care, including Optima's own proprietary brain health and care model: Spark, Your Wellness, Your Way.

Today, Optima Living is the only Top 10 Canadian senior living and care provider focused exclusively on Western Canada, serving more than 6,000 residents across Alberta and British Columbia with more than 6,200 suites under management, and was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine. Guided by our North Star, Let us welcome you home, we are committed to People, Place, and Community. With a resident-first philosophy, deep community ties, and a focus on innovation, we are shaping a future defined by integrity, dignity, and empathy.

Learn more about Optima Living's approach to senior living at optimaliving.ca.

About Axium Infrastructure

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had approximately C$14.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, as well as approximately C$2.2 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating, and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 310 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit www.axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. ("DGAM") offers a broad range of investment solutions across public and private markets. Together with Guardian Capital Group Limited and its other subsidiaries, DGAM brings global breadth of investment expertise and represents C$305 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2026). With more than 700 employees and a presence in Canada and internationally, the organization serves institutional and private wealth clients.

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