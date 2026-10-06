Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Glen Lynch, Founder, President and CEO of Volatus Aerospace (TSX: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB). Volatus has secured a Canadian defence contract with an initial order for 100 tactical ISR systems and options that could take the total to as many as 5,000 systems over five years, within a maximum procurement envelope of C$25 million. Glen Lynch explains what the award means for credibility, procurement access and future programs, and why Canada has moved from talking about sovereign drone capability to actually buying it. He outlines how the 53,000 square foot Mirabel manufacturing and systems integration facility in Quebec is designed to scale through additional production lines, automation and supply chain depth, and why Volatus qualified across all five streams of Canada's defence drone initiative. The conversation also covers the successful initial flight testing of V-Cortex, the company's platform-agnostic autonomy operating system, in a GNSS-denied environment, how it keeps an aircraft on its programmed path when GPS is jammed or spoofed, and how Volatus operates a blended fleet of piloted aircraft and drones. Whether you're an investor, a defence professional or simply interested in Canadian sovereign drone manufacturing, this interview shows how Volatus is building the technology, manufacturing and operating infrastructure behind autonomous aviation.