Charm Security Appoints Dr. Elizabeth Huppert as Behavioral Science Director

Former JPMorgan Chase Vice President and Behavioral Scientist joins Charm to advance behavioral science in agentic AI for fraud, scams, and cybercrime.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Charm Security today announced the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Huppert as Behavioral Science Director, advancing the company's work on the human factors behind fraud, scams and cybercrime and how AI agents can effectively investigate, intervene and prevent scams.

Dr. Huppert is a behavioral scientist specializing in the psychology of dishonesty, trust, and decision-making. Most recently, she led behavioral science and scam prevention efforts at JPMorgan Chase, focusing on how and when financial institutions can most effectively intervene when customers are at risk of scams and fraud, from fraud contact centers to bank branches. Her scam prevention work has been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal , and her research has been published in leading academic journals.

Today's attackers exploit trust, fear, urgency and other human vulnerabilities to manipulate decisions and deceive victims. Protecting customers requires understanding not only the fraud itself, but the intent and context behind an interaction - and knowing how and when to intervene to Break the Scam Spell. Charm built its Agentic AI Workforce to address this challenge, with AI agents that can be deployed across the fraud lifecycle, from the back office to the frontline, to investigate, intervene, resolve and prevent these cases.

Charm's AI agents are powered by its proprietary Human Vulnerabilities & Exploits (HVE) framework, combining deep fraud and security expertise with behavioral science to understand manipulation, intent and human behavior and determine the most effective response. Charm's approach to fighting fraud and scams has been recognized this year by RSAC , Datos Insights , Global Anti-Scam Alliance and the Money20/20 Awards , among others.

"Fraud prevention has traditionally focused on detection signals. But increasingly, the critical question is understanding the human context behind the activity: intent, manipulation, vulnerability and what intervention is most likely to change the outcome," said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. "Elizabeth brings a rare combination of deep behavioral science expertise and real-world experience applying it inside a leading financial institution, and she will play an important role in advancing how Charm's AI agents understand and respond to the human side of fraud and scams."

As Behavioral Science Director, Dr. Huppert will work closely with Charm's customers and partners to embed behavioral science strategies into Charm's AI agents, helping tailor how agents intervene and respond to fraud and scams based on each institution's processes and needs. Dr. Huppert earned a joint PhD in Psychology and Business from the University of Chicago and Chicago Booth School of Business and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Dispute Resolution Research Center at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Dr. Elizabeth Huppert, Behavioral Science Director at Charm Security

"Understanding how scammers build trust, and at times even promote victim distrust in their loved ones and legitimate financial institutions, is central to effective scam prevention," said Dr. Elizabeth Huppert, Behavioral Science Director at Charm Security. "My research has focused on understanding these trust dynamics, including in the context of financial services and scam. At Charm, I'm excited to bring that experience to the development of AI agents that recognize manipulation and help organizations intervene with empathy and precision, at scale."

About Charm Security

Charm Security builds the Agentic AI Workforce for scams, fraud, and cybercrime prevention and resolution. Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral psychology and a deep understanding of human vulnerabilities and exploit techniques to guide real-time prevention, intervention, and resolution in high-risk moments. Acting as expert teammates to fraud and customer-facing teams, Charm helps institutions reduce losses and operational costs while improving decision quality, speed, and overall effectiveness.

www.charmsecurity.com

Media Contact

Charm Security

Juliana Goldman

juliana.goldman@charmsecurity.com

SOURCE: Charm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/charm-security-appoints-dr.-elizabeth-huppert-as-behavioral-scien-1232652