Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S: NORDEN raises full-year guidance

Company Announcement no. 235/2026 (October 06, 2026)

On the back of strong operational performance, NORDEN upgrades the 2026 full-year net profit guidance to USD 180 - 230 million (previously USD 140 - 190 million). For the full-year 2026, expected sales gains from already signed transactions is unchanged at USD 79 million.

NORDEN continues to deliver strong operational performance across both Dry cargo and Tankers, supported by a combination of solid execution, successful regional positioning and firmer market rates. Rest of year earnings are expected to be back-end-loaded with a large share of the higher expected profits to be realised late in the year.

NORDEN CEO, Jan Rindbo, comments:

"Since we are seeing strong performance across our business, we are pleased to upgrade our earnings expectations for the year. Our new guidance comes not only on the back of higher rates, especially in the tanker segment, but also from disciplined execution which we expect to impact our bottom line especially towards the end of the year."

NORDEN will, as previously communicated, publish the Q3 2026 interim report on 29 October 2026.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chair

For further information:

Therese Möllevinge, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +45 41 37 16 38, e-mail: thm@norden.com

Lasse Lilholt Raahauge, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 53 58 60 15, e-mail: llr@norden.com

NORDEN Press contact

Lasse Lilholt Raahauge

Head of Communications

+45 53 58 60 15

llr@norden.com

This information is information that D/S Norden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-06 16:15 CEST.